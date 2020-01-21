advertisement

Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney gestures as he speaks at Arn’s Equipment in Calgary on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

Jim Wells / Postmedia

It is possible that the province will move or close some safe places for consumption, Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney said Tuesday.

advertisement

The comment comes ahead of the release of a provincial report on the commission of countries by the United Conservative government in August. Kenney says he has seen a preliminary version of the report, which was sent to the province in late December.

“I have seen an initial preview of the report and hope it will be released within the next two weeks,” Kenney said. “It is certainly possible that at least some of the (safe consumer sites) will be relocated. It has never been our intention to close all sites, but we are looking very closely at the data.”

According to Kenney, the report’s findings highlight the negative social impacts of safe consumer places, including increased crime and property damage.

A box of needle points outside supervised Sheldon Chumir Consumer Place in Calgary was photographed on Thursday May 9, 2019.

Gavin Young /

Postmedia

“It underlines the concerns we have had about the negative impact we have had on people and communities as a result of some drug injection sites,” he said. “I think we see pretty much everywhere an increase in the crime scene in the area of ​​countries and social disorders and the costs and negative consequences of human in many ways.”

NDP mental health and addiction critic Heather Sweet said she wants the province to release their report before commenting to the media. She thinks moving or eliminating places would hurt those who use them.

“My belief and the NDP’s belief is that moving countries will not address the mental health and addiction issues that people living in poverty have because they are unable to move these services,” Sweet told Postmedia.

“Closing these sites will ultimately lead people to live on the streets and not have access to referrals for treatment, shelter and access help, which ultimately leaves our most at risk people to take care of themselves “.

Related

Sweet added that she is unclear about the statistics behind Kenney’s assertion of rising crime rates around safe places of detention, and said she has concerns that Kenney has a personal attitude toward the sites.

Kenney defended his government’s move away from an approach to reducing harm to drug use, saying the UCP instead increased general funding for mental health and addictions.

Calgary has a safe place for consumption, located downtown in the Sheldon M. Chumir Center.

In total, there are seven safe consumer places in Alberta, with locations in Edmonton, Lethbridge and Grande Prairie as well.

jherring@postmedia.com

Twitter: @jasonfherring

advertisement