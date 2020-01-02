advertisement

Canopy Growth unveiled the company’s food offerings including these steam products at the Arts Hotel in Calgary on Monday, December 9, 2019.

Darren Makowichuk / Postmedia

The province has indefinitely postponed legal sales of cannabis grapes, a move that sparked fierce anger among producers and retailers.

advertisement

With the second phase of legalizing cannabis involving the sale of edibles and other derivatives to take effect in Alberta, a key component of this, vapor cartridges, has been put on hold by the provincial government, which has cited health concerns.

Just as Health Canada announced it was launching a test regime for evaporated products that are already legally available in some provinces, the Alberta government also said this will review their safety.

“The AGLC and the government are looking at various aspects related to canapeis vape products to determine whether they will be available for purchase in Alberta to consumers,” says a statement from Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis, the provincial regulator.

“As you’ve likely seen, there have been recent reports about the health effects of vaping. As a result, grape products will not be available at the initial launch of edibles, extracts and topicals.”

AGJ said that a decision on the availability of vaping products would be made “early in the new year”.

Other products, such as edibles, drinks and topicals, are expected to be in stores by the middle of the month, AGLC said.

The move comes after Newfoundland and Labrador and Quebec banned cannabis vapes, while Nova Scotia has banned flavored versions.

More than 50 evaporation-related deaths have been reported to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and more than a dozen lung-related illnesses have been documented in Canada – most cases blamed on illegal cannabis strains .

The CDC says vitamin E acetate, a thickener added to THC grapes, is a potential culprit in many of the deaths and injuries.

Members of Alberta’s licensed cannabis industry say they have been blind to the push, which they insist will add uncertainty to a sector that is already struggling financially.

“The industry has not yet found its foot, and these types of decisions made without consulting the industry are very concerning,” said Nathan Mison, chairman of the Alberta Cannabis Council, which represents retailers and manufacturers.

“People are very concerned – licensed manufacturers have spent a lot of time and money on legalizing cannabis 2.0.”

Nathan Mison Fire and Flower Cannabis Co. opening. on the first day of legalized cannabis in Edmonton, October 16, 2018. Ed Kaiser / Postmedia

In its first year of recreational legalization, the cannabis sector has been challenged by government regulations, taxes, product shortages and a viable black market.

Council members said they were told by the province that retention of steam products would last at least until March.

Mison said he fears taxpayers will succeed as the provincial wholesaler AGLC has almost certainly bought vaping products for distribution to retailers.

And he said he has faith in the safety of the tape, manufactured by licensed firms overseen by Health Canada.

“(Governments) are making regulatory policy based on public fear and ignorance, and the only winners in this market are the black market,” Mison said.

The products, he said, are already witnessing a hit in Saskatchewan, where they are “flying off the shelves”.

In October, Alberta announced a review of its tobacco policy with the possibility that it could add laws regulating e-cigarettes by next spring.

Mison said it appears that cannabis vapes are now included in that summary “after the government told us they would not.”

In a product leaked to retailers in Alberta last month in Calgary, executives with the country’s largest cannabis company, Canopy Growth, acknowledged the controversy over the health effects of evaporation, but insisted its products were safe mention rigorous laboratory tests that exclude pollutants.

“Quite simply impossible to ignore the risks,” said company technical chief Peter Popplewell.

“But (Canopy Growth) products are products you can use with confidence and retailers can proudly sell them … doing the right thing means going beyond Canada’s health rules.”

On this August 28, 2019, a photo shows a man smoking e-cigarettes in Portland, Maine.

Robert F. Bukaty /

SUBMITTED NOTICE

The province’s reluctance to release THC vapes is understandable, as is the industry’s disappointment, said Ashley Newman, a Calgary retailer and vice president of the Alberta Cannabis Council.

“We need to make sure they are safe but will affect business and the economy,” Newman said.

Whatever the merits of Alberta’s heat delay, Newman said he’s not surprised he came to this.

“There’s a lot of bad publicity – I saw this coming,” she said.

BKaufmann@postmedia.com

Twitter: @BillKaufmannjrn

advertisement