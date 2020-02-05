advertisement

Lisa Davis has resigned from her position on the Board of Education in Calgary.

Postmedia Archive

Amid growing controversy over the ability to speak freely with auditors investigating the Calgary Board of Education, a UCP UCP is considering helping a recently resigned believer have told a provincial committee.

The new bid comes amid new allegations from the province that independent auditor Grant Thornton has been delayed because the CBE is “less cooperative” than expected.

Jeremy Nixon, MLA for Calgary Klein, told Postmedia on Tuesday that he could file a petition in the Alberta Legislature demanding that former trustee Lisa Davis go before the Standing Committee on Families and Communities after she resigned last week for worries she could not speak freely.

“Ms. Davis should be allowed to communicate freely and openly with the government-appointed auditor,” said Nixon, who sits as a member of the committee charged with reviewing policies on families, health and education.

“But if she thinks she can’t hear her voice because of legal threats or intimidation, this is another opportunity for her voice to be heard.”

Nixon said consistent policy committees allow for more legal freedom when providing information publicly than would have a private conversation with an audience.

The trustees meet with school board administrative staff during a meeting of the Board of Education in Calgary, Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

Gavin Young /

Postmedia

Davis, who was selected as the rookie confidant in 2017 on an openness and transparency platform, resigned from her position after a motion was passed at a secret CBE meeting saying that anyone who speaks with a provincially appointed auditor, there should be a CBE lawyer present.

Davis said the move would not allow her to speak freely, and while she quit her job with the CBE she still hopes to have her say with the audience.

“In terms of auditors, I would say publicly that I would be pleased to cooperate fully with them when they contact me,” Davis said, adding that she would not comment on whether she would speak before a committee. until the province contacts him.

CBE and Alberta Education have been in logic programs since the provincial budget was issued last fall, which resulted in cuts of up to $ 48 million to the Calgary board.

Believers openly criticized the cuts, estimating that up to 300 teachers should be laid off, but later overturned that decision after the province released $ 15m in one-time maintenance and infrastructure funding.

The province has criticized the CBE for what officials called irresponsible budgeting and the politicization of job cuts, and launched an independent audit of the board’s finances and governance.

But hours before Davis sat down with the provincial auditor, other CBE trustees passed a motion to ensure the legal counsel was present.

On Tuesday, CBE Chairman Marilyn Dennis thanked David for her service and insisted that in 15 of the 16 interviews so far conducted with the auditor, no one with the ECB has had any problems with presenting lawyers.

“The expectation of individuals going to those interviews is to be open, honest and transparent,” Dennis said.

“Everyone has answered all the questions asked of them, and we have been very responsive in providing all the documentation required.”

Trustees 5 and 10 and board chairman Marilyn Dennis was photographed during a Board of Education meeting in Calgary on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

Gavin Young /

Postmedia

But Colin Aitchison, press secretary at Education Minister Adriana LaGrange, disagreed, saying Tuesday that the CBE has not been fully cooperative and, as a result, a check expected to be completed by the end of January has now been delayed.

“Because the CBE is less cooperative than we would like, we have approved a Grant Thornton request for an extension,” Aitchison said.

“It is our expectation that Grant Thornton will meet with Mrs Davis, and that the CBE will allow her to speak her mind freely.”

But Nixon added that if for some reason Davis does not feel able to speak freely, he will try to bring it before his committee.

“Any position chosen, chosen by people, you should be able to speak openly and hear from and communicate with those who chose you.

“It’s a critical component of transparency.”

eferguson@postmedia.com

