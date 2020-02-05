advertisement

Show me the girl at seven and I’ll show you the woman. I think that’s what the Jesuits said. I lost things as a child. Sometimes when I was wearing sportswear I was allergic to skorts – but mostly by mistake.

Appreciated children’s books. I swore I would keep her forever. Wham! 1984. I blinked, distracted from the next thing, and they were gone.

advertisement

The art of losing is not difficult to master. That’s what Elizabeth Bishop wrote in her poem One Art. After decades of not feeling good enough at times in one way or another, the only thing I wished for was not to be so good at it.

Phones. Jewellery. Whole outfits. A dad. A husband. A magazine column that I wrote about loving Paul McCartney and that I had Paul McCartney sign in real life. Then it was gone.

And now, 48 years old, a hard drive. A little black plastic box that I thought was in the attic, also known as the attic. I live with and love a Northern Irish Protestant and he calls it the attic.

I wanted to free the photos, to consolidate the digital memories

I have to thank Derry Girls author Lisa McGee for explaining many of our cultural differences on a handy chalkboard in Season 2, Episode 1. His mother Queenie leaves her toaster in the closet when not in use. I didn’t know this was a Protestant thing until Derry Girls.

“Why should you leave the toaster outside when you’re not using it?” Asks Queenie, who hasn’t seen Derry Girls yet. I suggest because putting it back is an additional job, although I have observed that the Northern Irish Protestants in my life develop an enthusiasm for doing more jobs. The devil does work for small hands that are too lazy to put the toaster back in the closet, so he does.

I thought the hard drive was in the attic, but in another round of debugging, we fixed every single problem. The front room looks like the White Elephant stand at a really dodgy church festival.

It’s not there. It’s gone. And I cried, real tears, but that didn’t bring it back. The hard drive contains every photo and video that I took of the first five years in the life of my twin daughters.

While I mourn the hard drive, my brother Eddie calls for a piece of lemon polenta cake and a batch of bananagrams

It feels like I’ve thrown half of her life away.

“Even our photo from the first day of school?” One of them asks. “No, not that,” I lie.

I started looking for the hard drive because I was starting to be consumed by the idea of ​​hundreds (thousands?) Of pictures enclosed in this black plastic rectangle.

I wanted to free them, to consolidate digital memories. I wanted to create physical photo albums as they used to be on the shelves that were taken down and bitten through when the visitors came. Holy family collections that took time and care to assemble.

I had big plans for the contents of this hard drive. I would also edit the videos, make mini films for your future yourself and your future grandchildren. For once I would be such a mother. The good, thoughtful, organized way.

As I mourn the hard drive, my brother Eddie calls for a slice of lemon polenta cake and a bananagram game that, when I write it down, sounds profoundly Protestant.

I tell Ed about it and he tells me about the time when he accidentally left his work laptop on the roof of his car, the way some people leave a cup of coffee before hurtling down an American highway.

He tells me about the moment he heard his laptop slam on the asphalt. It took nine months for the knot in his stomach to disappear. And that was just work.

“We’re here now,” the girls say, warming my hands around my neck and stroking my hair

It is not a work tool. Will it take nine months or nine years for the knot to untie? I dont know. But my friend’s father, Des, is in the hospital. We visit him on a bright Sunday in January. My daughters sing litany to the Holy Spirit while a nurse named Flo takes care of Des.

“When I lie in my bed, / sick in the heart and sick in the head, / and with uneasy doubts, / Sweet Spirit, comfort me,” the girls sing.

When they were younger, we were stretched out on the swing in the playground of the Phoenix Park Visitor Center. And I would whisper to them like a mantra: “We only have this moment. We only have this moment. This. And this.” And I was serious. Then.

But at home in the kitchen, I cry over all the moments that were lost with the loss of the hard drive. “We’re here now,” they say, one side of me, warming my hands around my neck and stroking my hair. Doubt uncomfortable.

“Were here.”

Show me the girls at 10 a.m.

advertisement