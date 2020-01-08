advertisement

An antitrust protest will be held in Toronto this Saturday, January 11th. The protest has taken the name “Toronto stands against terrorism”. This follows the killing of Iranian terrorist Qasem Soleimani.

The protest will be held at 360 Avenue Avenue. It will start at noon and last for two hours. This protest was created in response to the pro-Soleimani protest, which sparked street clashes between pro-Soleimani protesters and the protesters.

During this protest, protesters shouted “terrorists go home!” And they flew American flags alongside the old Iranian flags that had been officially flown before the revolution. The two groups were separated by a heavy police presence.

The Hezbollah flag is being waved at the pro-Iranian terrorist demonstration in Toronto.

The protest, however, came ahead of the Iranian backlash against President Trump’s Soleimani execution and Trump’s speech to the nation, which extended an olive branch to the regime alongside imposing sanctions.

As a result, it is now unclear how tensions between the two opposing groups have settled, and whether this new anti-terrorism protest will attract anti-regime protests.

