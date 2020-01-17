advertisement

LONDON (AP) – Christopher Tolkien, who was instrumental in protecting the legacy of his father’s trilogy “The Lord of the Rings”, passed away. He was 95 years old.

The Tolkien Society and HarperCollins UK have confirmed Tolkien’s death. The Center Hospitalier de la Dracenie, a hospital in southern France, said the son of the author J.R.R. Tolkien died there on Thursday.

Tolkien’s life’s work was closely linked to that of his father. He helped publish and publish much of the science fiction and fantasy work after J.R.R. Tolkien died in 1973.

Among the books the younger Tolkien worked on were “The Silmarillion”, “The Children Of Hurin” and other texts that elaborate on the complex world his father created.

He also drew the original cards that adorned the three books of the Lord of the Rings – “The Fellowship of the Ring”, “The Two Towers” and “The Return of the King” – when they were published in the 1950s.

Tolkien Society chairman Shaun Gunner said, “Millions of people around the world will be forever grateful to Christopher for bringing us,” so many of his father’s literary works.

“Christopher is committed to his father’s works and has published dozens of publications. His own work as an academic in Oxford shows his skills and abilities as a scholar,” he said. “We lost a titan and it will be sorely missed.”

J.R.R. Tolkien scholar Dimitra Fimi said Christopher Tolkien helped the public understand his father’s works.

“Tolkien studies would never be what they are today without Christopher Tolkien’s contribution,” she said. “From the publication of” The Silmarillion “to the mammoth assignment” The History Of Middle-Earth “, he revealed his father’s great vision of a rich and complex mythology.”

According to Var Matin, the newspaper for the Var region in southern France, Tolkien and his wife Baillie have been living quietly on the outskirts of the village of Aups since 1975.

