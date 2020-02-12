advertisement

The prospect of a replacement for Swarkestone Causeway does not seem promising, despite the commitment of the county council to build one as a priority.

This is due to a disconcerting lack of responses on the progress made since Derbyshire County Council made a commitment to build a bypass for the famous ancient monument in November.

The authority said a bypass for one of the county’s most used – and oldest – routes would cost “several million pounds”.

Cllr Barry Lewis, its leader, had said that he “would need to be creative” in the way he finances the project and that the authority “was working hard to examine all the sources of financing with all our partners”.

However, the council did not specify, when asked, which organizations and elected officials it contacted for funding in the three months following his historic engagement.

He also did not indicate, when asked, whether he had asked the UK official, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, to support the project.

The authority also did not explain why it had not asked for the support of the Prime Minister, who would be attached to major infrastructure projects.

Johnson recently supported another noble county council project, the bypass of Ashbourne, after a question from Derbyshire Dales MP Sarah Dines in the House of Commons.

The Local Democracy Service has asked how the county can say to make a Swarkestone bypass a priority if it has not taken all available routes.

Swarkestone Bridge

Councilor Simon Spencer, deputy head of council and member of the cabinet for motorways, transport and infrastructure, said: “I have raised the issue of funding major road infrastructure projects in Derbyshire with the Department of Transport and successive ministers for many years, and I will continue to take every opportunity to do so.

“Unfortunately, the replacement of Swarkestone pavement does not meet the national funding plans currently available, and the cost is not something the board would be able to manage.

“However, I think the current government is examining the criteria for national programs because in the past they have tended to favor areas with large populations.

“I am in discussion with other councils and Midlands Connect on the creation of an A50 corridor. If we succeed, we could submit to the government a bid for a feasibility study for the replacement of the roadway.

“Swarkestone Causeway is a unique problem that will require a unique solution, and we are doing everything we can to find one.”

When contacted, the Prime Minister’s office said he could not comment.

Last month, the board also said it “is still looking for funding to replace the Swarkestone pavement, but has so far been unsuccessful.” He spoke after an accident that left the road closed and damaged.

Cllr Lewis also said that if the authority obtains funding, “the existing structure could then be used as a multi-user recreational route, which could prove to be a tourist attraction and generate income in the region”.

The Swarkestone causeway is known to be plagued by overweight trucks that cross it regularly, despite the weight restriction of 7.5 tonnes.

More than 15,000 vehicles cross the classified roadway I, which dates back to the 13th century, daily.

In 2010, the county council released a feasibility study on the possibility of a bypass for Swarkestone, to free the city from years of bottleneck congestion – largely caused by heavyweights abusing the historic roadway d ‘a kilometer long.

Officers said that by introducing a faster bypass route with speed limits of 60 or 70 mph, motorists could be encouraged not to use the old 40 mph route.

