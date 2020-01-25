advertisement

British-based World Golf Group (WGG) has finally unveiled its plan for a new global tournament that would include 18 annual tournaments involving 48 of the game’s best players.

Nearly two years after Reuters first reported the group’s plans, the Premier Golf League (PGL) hopes to launch in January 2022, it said in a detailed news release on Saturday.

Each tour will have $ 10 million in cash.

Whether the tournament is possible remains to be seen on an already crowded calendar.

PGL said it wants to work with established tournaments rather than as a cutoff, but the PGA Tour and European Tour have all been but disappointing for the proposed circuit.

“We do not comment on the business of other tournaments, real or hypothetical. We are focused on our business,” PGA Tour said in a statement to Reuters.

The European tour has been similarly frustrating.

The PGA Tour has a policy in which players must seek a “release” from the commissioner whenever they want to play an event on anything other than their home tour.

This effectively limits American players to a fraction of international appearances a year.

Top players already have at least six events to play each season – the Masters, PGA Championship, U. S. Open, British Open, Player Championship and Ryder Cup or Presidents.

It’s hard to see how they can add 18 PGL tournaments and still find time to play even a limited time on the PGA Tour or European Tour.

No player has publicly committed to the proposed tournament, but despite these seemingly dizzying obstacles, PGL sounds optimistic about its chances of getting off the ground.

The statement said the tournament would be “an individual and team championship” with 12 teams of four players competing for a world championship.

Ten of the 18 events would be in the United States. All would be three rounds without a cut.

PGL said the current professional structure is outdated.

“If you want the world to watch, you have to showcase your best, week-to-week product. Golf doesn’t do it right now,” she said.

“If you had the opportunity to start again, you would not create a professional golf course as it exists today. The league is that chance.

“We believe we will succeed because the League is what fans, sponsors and broadcasters want – and the best players deserve it. It will revitalize the sport for this and future generations.” (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, Carolina Northern Editing by Christian Radnedge)

