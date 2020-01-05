advertisement

The inner west is expected to start in 2020 as the property market is expected to grow where it left off last year.

CoreLogic predicts that property prices will surpass the peak of the real estate boom in 2017 and will hit an all-time high in April.

Experts believe that the market will give preference to providers. Many see that their homes will sell well above expectations in spring 2019.

After a difficult spring, those looking for a flat can look forward to a highly anticipated increase in inventories, a continuing low interest rate phase and easier access to finance.

“We will finally be launching more stocks as sellers want to take advantage of the current climate,” said DIB Chidiac of DIB CHIDIAC.

The agency – Shad Hassen of Inner West said that low interest rates and strong confidence are likely to keep buyers looking for homes in last year’s numbers.

“Unless there are a lot of properties for sale that lead to oversupply, the market is likely to be very similar to last year,” he said.

Belle Property Annandale representative Simone Azzi said that increasing inventory levels could lead the market to move from seller to neutral seller as buyers have more choice and no need to submit desperate auction offers.

“It is only neutral that if there is more supply, demand will not be as high, which means that price growth will not increase as quickly as it is.”

Ms. Azzi said the possibility of increasing inventory meant that sellers would have to enter the market sooner rather than later to stop the rush of hungry vendors.

“Anyone thinking of selling should consider this until the end of the first quarter, as it is too early afterwards to say what the market will look like when there are more stocks.

