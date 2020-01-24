advertisement

Nominees for the Choice Music Prize were announced earlier this month.

One of the ten groups and artists who have released an album considered one of the best of 2019 (by a jury) will be crowned the winner at the Vicar Street ceremony on Thursday, March 5.

As always, there will be a live broadcast featuring some of the nominees in the evening.

Seven of the ten acts have now been confirmed and are as follows:

Daithi

D.C. fountains

Jafaris

Junior brother

Maija Sofia

Mick Flannery

Sorcha Richardson

SOAK, Lankum and Girl Band remain to be confirmed. Lankum will play in Allston, Massachussets on the day of the ceremony, while Girl Band is scheduled to play the 6Music Festival in London on the same day. The possibility of SOAK joining the fray is still unknown.

Tickets for the event are on sale now, but if you can’t get there at night, there will also be a live radio broadcast on 2FM from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The highlights of the show will also be presented in a special program on Sunday, March 15.

