advertisement

Ted McCoy, a prison and punishment historian, assistant professor of sociology at the University of Calgary, has tweeted that the rumors about him are true: any student who quotes Dr. Jordan Peterson in his class will fail. He lists himself as anti-fascist, and his / her pronouns he / she.

According to the University of Calgary, his areas of interest include, Social Inequality and Social Justice, Criminology and Deviance, Health, Disease and Medicine, Work and Professions, and First Nations. We assume it is the interest in “Social Justice” that led him to make this censored request on Twitter, promising to punish students for citing one of the world’s most renowned scholars.

Ever since McCoy deleted the tweet, but the internet never forgets. The archived tweet can be found here. Professor McCoy joins a dubious list of social justice professors like Matthew Sears who have contracted what can only be described as PDS: Peterson Derangement Syndrome.

advertisement

People have lost their collective minds when it comes to Dr. Peterson. Bookstores have banned his books, movie theaters have canceled movie screenings featuring him, The New York Times listed his bestseller, Universities have distorted his speaking engagements. It’s all about a psychologist whose job is dedicated to improving people’s lives.

Ironically, Professor McCoy teaches a class called “Self-regulation,” which examines how individuals and groups create, maintain, and follow non-legal codes of conduct and, in turn, regulate themselves and society.

McCoy has apparently been sending many of his dreams fueled by Jordan Peterson’s jealousy to apply the lessons of his course to his online behavior.

The post that the Professor vows to fail students if they quote Jordan Peterson first appeared on The Milliennial Mill.

advertisement