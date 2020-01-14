advertisement

The production of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” in Puerto Rico has been temporarily delayed due to the recent earthquakes that have devastated the island, TheWrap has confirmed.

Puerto Rico was hit by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake last Tuesday and a 5.9 magnitude quake on Saturday. Marvel Studios’ Disney + series should be shot in Puerto Rico for two weeks this month. Production is expected to resume elsewhere.

The series features Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as Sam Wilson aka Falcon and Bucky Barnes / The Winter Soldier. The upcoming series will likely focus on Sam Wilson aka Falcon taking over Captain America’s coat. Marvel fans will remember that an older Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) handed Sam the captain’s shield at the end of “Avengers: Endgame”.

Also read: ‘Hawk and the Winter Soldier’: Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa Join the Marvel Disney + series

Emily VanCamp and Daniel Bruhl are in discussions to repeat their roles as Sharon Carter and Helmut Zemo.

Kari Skogland will lead the six-part miniseries, which will debut in August 2020. Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, has annoyed that the Disney + series will be a key factor in the MCU’s further history.

“These will be important storylines within the MCU, the impact of which will affect both the other Disney + series we produce and our features on the screen,” said Feige at an investor event in April that featured Disney + , “A post-endgame MCU will be very different and focus on getting Disney + involved in our future films.”

Also read: “Picard”, “Hawk and the Winter Soldier” are the most anticipated new shows from 2020 (exclusive)

Together with “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” the Marvel Studios develop “WandaVision” (with Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen). “Loki”, a series about the Asgardian charlatan, who debuted in “Thor” in 2011; and a series without title with Jeremy Renners Hawkeye / Ronin.

The news announced the deadline.

9 women-led superhero films in 2020, from ‘The Eternals’ to ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ (photos)

The next year will be a big year for superpowered women, with 9 superhero films by women in 2020. And if rough estimates come out, these films could reach over $ 4 billion in cinema sales worldwide. Not only that, but if “Birds of Prey”, “Mulan”, “Black Widow”, “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Eternals” are among the ten best films of the year in 12 months, it will be reading for the first time ever What women will kick ass in cinemas in 2020.

1. “The Rhythm Section” – January 31

January begins with Blake Lively’s long-awaited spy thriller, “The Rhythm Section,” a potential franchise star led by longtime James Bond film producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. Lively has dark hair, an icy cold look, and tries to violently regulate things in the film Mark Burnell wrote based on his book of the same name. Directed by Reed Morano, best known for her work on Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown also starred.

2. “Raptors” – February 7th Margot Robbie plays Harley Quinn again, who now splits with the Joker and teams up with a crew of badass women like Black Canary (Jurnee Smollet-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to do that stop villain Black Mask (Ewan McGregor) before he can have Cassandra Cain (Basco) murdered.

3. “Mulan” – March 27th Director Niki Caro’s live action features Disney’s vibrant 1998 star, Liu Yifei, as the legendary Chinese warrior who risks everything out of love for her family and country to become one of the greatest fighters the Middle Kingdom has ever known Has.

4. “The new mutants” – April 3 The horror film starring Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones” and Anya Taylor-Joy) was shot two years ago and has been in limbo since then. It was originally scheduled to premiere in April 2018, but it did. The film’s director confirmed that the film will still be crafted from December 2019, but the first trailer is expected to be released in January.

5. “Black Widow” – May 1st Set immediately after the events of “Captain America: Civil War”; “Black Widow” follows Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) as she teams up with former members of the (former) Soviet homicide squad she grew up with to defeat an even greater threat.

6. “Wonder Woman 1984” – June 5 In the late phase of Cold War tensions, Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) faces two new enemies, including villain Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and the unexpected return of Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). Patty Jenkins returns to head the sequel to the 2017 hit. Watch the spectacular trailer here.

7. “Monster Hunter” – September 4th Based on the Capcom video game series, “Monster Hunter” plays Milla Jovovich as the leader of a military unit that is placed in a parallel world dominated by wild monsters. In her desperate struggle for survival, she allies with a mysterious man (Tony Jaa) who has found a way to fight back.

8. “The Eternal” – November 6th Starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Gemma Chan, the next heroic team at Marvel Studios is all about a race of ancient people created a million years ago by the cosmic beings, the Celestials. There is no trailer yet, but Comic-Con fans first experienced Brazil in public. Read about it here.

9. “No Time to Die” – April 2 (UK) / April 8 (USA) Yes, technically, it’s a James Bond appearance by Daniel Craig in his last appearance as James Bond. But we include it because 007 works with the first female OO, “Nomi”, played by “Captain Marvels” Lashana Lynch. “So stay on your track. You’ll get in my way, I’ll put a bullet in your knee. The one that works,” says Nomi Bond in the last trailer.

Move over guys – 2020 seems to be going down as the year when superhero films with a female front will dominate the box office

