A procession with the body of Detective Amber Leist arrives in Covina on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (Employee photo by Pierce Singgih / SCNG).

sound The gallery will continue in seconds

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s green and brown MPs were targeted in the Los Angeles district when the body of her fallen comrade, Detective Amber Leist, was taken to a mortuary in Covina.

Leist was killed in Valley Village, San Fernando Valley on Sunday when a car hit her after helping an elderly woman who fell down a crosswalk.

The corpse procession started in East LA around 11 a.m. The hearse left the coroner’s office with flashing lights, driving an American flag held by the elongated heads of two fire engines.

About an hour later, the procession reached Malinov and Silverman Mortuary in Covina.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

