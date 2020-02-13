Will this be the video game film to break the curse? No, but it comes closer to explaining why they tend not to work.

Think back to 1991. What was the act of Sonic the Hedgehog Game?

A blue animal runs super fast, collects rings for no real reason, frees its forest buddies from the robots they were trapped in, and tries to Stop Robotnik from getting its hands on the mighty Chaos Emeralds.

In short, it was a very video game narrative.

Jump forward for almost 30 years. What is the plot of the Sonic The Hedgehog film?

OK. Deep breath.

Sonic is a blue hedgehog alien (voiced by Ben Schwartz of Parks & Rec). When attacked on his home planet, he uses a ring that, in this film, opens portals between worlds to flee to Earth, where he hides for 15 years.

One day he accidentally causes a power outage and escapes with a friendly policeman (James Marsden) to get his lost portal rings before Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) can catch him and use his extraterrestrial DNA as a new unlimited energy source.

It’s not the same story for a long time.

Sometimes a game with no real action for filmmakers can be a decent blank board (Rampage, Mortal Kombat), and often not (Super Mario Bros., Need For Speed), while some games have been pre-released – loaded with a story can be decent (Silent Hill, Prince Of Persia) and sometimes not (Assassin’s Creed, Max Payne).

Sonic The Hedgehog inexplicably falls between all four chairs.

The opening scenes are an absolute rush of information, and only when the plot stops attacking you with new information does it find a groove and become a bit entertaining.

Marsden seems to have moved straight from the 2011 hop set and talked from one knee-high animated creature to another, but its charm makes it easy to warm it up.

Carrey has had the greatest fun since Yes Man in 2008, playing the smartest man in the world twisted by a complex of superiority created by his own repulsive levels of intelligence. Most of the time he is only released from the leash to play The Riddler again, but in a children’s film.

Perhaps the best scene in the film when Marsden and Carrey have a full scene together is just the two of them bouncing off each other’s energy, but everything comes to a thundering halt when they are forced to interact with Sonic themselves. This is almost definitely because no two people seem to know what they want from this character.

First-time director Jeff Fowler gave in to fans ‘reaction when they didn’t like what Sonic looked like in the first trailer, while authors’ last two films were Peter Casey and Josh Miller Transylmania and Sledgehammers At Dawn (the titles are the beginning and that End of everything you need to know about them).

Producers include Tim Miller (director of Deadpool) and Neal H. Moritz (producer of the Fast & Furious series). Schwartz commutes his performance between unsuspecting fish out of the water and cheeky teenagers, depending on what the scene requires.

It’s all over the map and doesn’t care about things like drawing sheets or tone consistency. Stuff is loud. Things are bright. Events happen. Children don’t care, do they? Except when was the last time you heard about a child playing Sonic? The first Sonic audience is now in their thirties, but this film is not for them.

You made a Sonic The Hedgehog movie, but not for fans of the Sonic The Hedgehog game. Here we have a film with no idea who his audience is, made by people who have no idea what the charm of their iconic character is. Again, if we try to please everyone, we have something that is unlikely to make anyone happy.

But anyway, Carrey will make you laugh once or twice, so … at least there is.

Sonic The Hedgehog will be released in Irish cinemas on Friday, February 14th.

