A former farm worker was more than doubled by the Court of Appeals for brutally raping a six-year-old girl 40 years ago.

Dan Flynn, a resident of Co Tipperary, was 36 when he grabbed the six-year-old girl, threw her on his bed and said, “I’ve got you now.” He raped the child and kicked her as she was lying on the bed Ground. “As if I were nothing,” said the victim.

Flynn, who was living with his late mother at the time, pleaded guilty to the central criminal court for raping the child at home in 1979. His guilty confession was made in the “eleventh hour” on Friday before his trial started.

He now has Parkinson’s disease and needs mobility aid, which Judge Michael White considered when he sentenced him to six years in prison, with the last four suspended on May 13, 2019.

The woman, now a married mother of children, told the Central Criminal Court that Flynn was a “cruel, bad-tempered man” that she was afraid of as a child. “It makes me very angry that it was covered up and nothing was done,” she told the court. “There was nothing wrong with Dan Flynn when he sexually assaulted me all these years ago,” she said.

Flynn’s verdict was found to be “inappropriately mild” by the appeals court following an appeal by the prosecutor director.

The President of the Court of Appeals, George Birmingham, said the three-judge court again sentenced Flynn to five years in prison. A judged judgment giving reasons for the court’s decision would be announced later, but it was “fair to everyone involved” to announce the court’s verdict on Monday, the judge said.

DPP lawyer Michael Bowman SC said two years in prison were not close to the seriousness of the crime. He said the rape had brought about a worrying level of brutality and degradation, and the “ripple effects” were felt in every personal aspect of the victim’s life 40 years after the event.

Mr. Bowman contended that the sentencing judge had given Flynn’s medical problems too much weight. These were “succinctly” explained by a list of the drugs prescribed for him and a four-line explanation of the fact that he had Parkinson’s.

Flynn appeared in a wheelchair in front of the court and was accompanied to court by guardians from the prison.

Referring to the victim’s impact report, Mr. Bowman said Flynn had no physical difficulties and knew what was right and what was wrong when he raped the six-year-old girl as a 36-year-old man.

He added that Flynn’s confession of guilt, which was lodged on Friday at the “eleventh hour” before the start of his trial, was overestimated.

In order to outline the court’s decision, the sentencing court should have given Mr. Justice Birmingham the main sentence of 12 years, and it was possible to reduce it to nine years, taking into account Flynn’s guilty confession and other mitigating factors.

A further reduction would have been appropriate due to Flynn’s age and medical situation.

Justice Birmingham said Flynn’s new five-year sentence reflected disappointment at the increase in the sentence, as is common in DPP appeals.

