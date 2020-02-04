advertisement

The Princes Highway reopened after more than a month due to the deadly bush fires in East Gippsland.

Large parts of the road were blocked due to the risk of fire and the risk of fallen trees.

The last roadblock on the Cann River and New South Wales border was lifted today.

Extensive cleanups followed, involving several agencies, including the Australian Defense Force.

Workers remove trees on the Princes Highway near Mallacoota. The danger was not only with fallen trees, but also with those who were at risk of falling.

But while the Princes Highway was cleared of damage and debris, the roads in front of the Princes Highway could still be unsafe, the Department of the Environment, Land, Water and Planning warned.

The Mallacoota road was only accessible to residents and business owners, and proof of residence may be required at checkpoints.

Since the fire broke out at the end of December, 650 km of roads across Victoria have been reopened, while 220 km have limited access, said a media spokeswoman for the State Control Center.

