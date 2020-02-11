advertisement

A village on the outskirts of Leicester is home to the last rattan weaving workshop in Europe, and this afternoon he was able to present his work to a royal visitor.

Prince Charles visited Soane in Thurmaston on his day trip to Leicestershire today, where he tried weaving and met some of the 13 skilled craftsmen and women who work there.

Chairs, lampshades, tables and other handcrafted products at Thurmaston are sold in showrooms in London, New York and San Francisco.

The heir to the throne has long been a champion of craftsmanship that risks losing itself forever.

Rattan is a palm tree from Southeast Asia. 70 years ago, there were three rattan workshops in the Leicester area.

After they all closed, the skill was kept alive by Soane’s founder, Lulu Lytle.

She said, “We inherited the designs from the old rattan workshops and they include furniture designs that could be found on the Thomas Cook steamers and on the Titanic.

“It was the English in the colonies who discovered the rattan and it exploded in Britain in the 1880s and the furniture was handcrafted in Leicester.”

Making the items involves weaving finer strands of rattan around a frame of thicker canes, which can be folded with steam.

The prince met Marcus Chapman in the workshop, who works on the manufacturing side of the factory, using larger pieces of rattan to make the structures.

He watched Marcus staple together a frame for a mirror.

Marcus said, “It was fantastic to meet him. I was looking forward to it.

“He just asked me about the job and produced things and if I liked it.

“He also asked if I had ever stapled my finger!”

On the other side of the factory, the prince spoke to Amy Nelson, who wove lampshades.

She said, “He’s such an adorable guy. It’s like talking to your grandpa – very comfortable!

“I feel a little dismayed to see him here in real life. You are used to seeing it on television but here it is! “

On his way out, the prince had the chance to sit on a rattan chair while he signed the guest book before being chased away.

As he walked away from the factory, he motioned out of the car’s rear window as shop staff and members of the public with flags shouted goodbye.

Lulu said she was honored to have welcomed the royal visitor: “It was completely exciting – he has incredible support for the crafts and has helped save so many skills.”

