advertisement

We’re on the last soccer weekend before the Super Bowl. These playoffs have brought more surprises than you can imagine with Lamar Jackson, Drew Brees and Tom Brady all sitting at home. While some of you compete in leagues in the playoffs, this edition of The Primer focuses on the DFS. Fortunately, you can still get an idea of ​​how I feel about each player on the game board as I take a closer look at each player.

Create optimal DraftKings lineups with our tool DFS Lineup Optimizer >>

For those who don’t know these parts yet, The Primer is something we do every week during the fantasy season (week 1 through 16) to highlight every relevant fantasy player from every game and give you a reason for optimism or one Give reason to place a player on the bench. We’ll talk about WR / CB matchups, current snap counts, target stocks and trends you need to know.

advertisement

And for anyone entering the DFS for the first time, the term “money” refers to games where you win when you hit half the field. Examples of this are head to head, 50/50 and double ups. By participating in these competitions, you will do everything you can to give players a high level in your lineup. If you refer to tournaments or GPPs (guaranteed prize pools), only those winnings that are in the upper part of the submissions will be awarded (usually around 10 percent). In tournaments, the floor is less important to you than a player’s ceiling. I should also mention that we stick to DraftKings prices since all four games are on the main list. OK, let’s talk about some conference finals.

Tennessee Titans with the Kansas City Chiefs

Overall: 52.5

Line: KC to 7.5

Notable injuries to the titans: LB Jayon Brown, WR Adam Humphries

Major boss injuries: DT Chris Jones

QBs

Ryan Tannehill ($ 5,500): The Titans have now won two playoff games, while Tannehill has thrown less than 100 meters in each game. He was his usual efficient self and completed three touchdowns in just 29 attempts, although they didn’t help the DFS players at his low volume. No matter what happens in this game, Derrick Henry will be at the heart of the titan’s crime, which obviously affects Tannehill’s potential. Working against him too: Go to Kansas City to play against a Chiefs defense, opponents on the fourth lowest yard per attempt (6.62), the fourth lowest completion rate (60.4 percent) and the ninth lowest touch rate (3.61 Percent) on the season. The only reason the Chiefs ranked 12th among the best this year compared to quarterbacks was the volume they saw: quarterbacks averaged 36.3 attempts per game, making them tenth in football. That is the bad news. Now for the better news. In fact, these two teams met at week 10 when Tannehill completed 13 of 19 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns while hurrying another 37 yards. Despite his minimal attempts, he scored a respectable 18.9 fantasy points in this game. Not only that, we saw Deshaun Watson and the Texans produce large numbers on the street in Kansas City. Watson threw for 388 yards and two touchdowns while he ran for another 37 yards and one touchdown. One thing that needs to be monitored is the status of defender Chris Jones for this game as his presence is massive for the Chiefs’ passport rush. Andy Reid said Jones “wasn’t close” to playing last week. If he has to miss another game, Tannehill is more appealing. The hope for Tannehill’s DFS prospects is that the chiefs will jump to the top and force the titans to throw more, although “hopes” are not for cash games. If you want to play Tannehill, it will be narrative, which really only applies to tournaments.

Patrick Mahomes ($ 7,700): If there’s anything we learned last week, it’s good that Mahomes and the Chiefs are embarrassed. It’s not something we see too often, but it was good to see an offensive explosion since Mahomes hadn’t thrown more than two temporary touchdowns since week 10. Who was the game against? The titans. It was his biggest passing game of the year when he completed 36 of 50 passes for 446 yards and three touchdowns. To be honest, that was the biggest fantasy feat the titans had allowed all season, as Mahomes was the only quarterback to score more than 22.9 fantasy points against them. Well, not if you include Lamar Jackson’s appearance last week. Although the Ravens only scored 12 points, Jackson collected 365 meters through the air and 123 meters on the ground to score 35.9 DraftKings points. Not that Mahomes can make it against anyone, but the Titans have allowed the fantasy quarterbacks to have a stable bottom, with an 11-of-16 result with at least 16.9 fantasy points in the regular season. This is due to the fact that the Titans’ run defense was much stronger than their pass defense. Malcolm Butler’s loss was a major blow to the second division side, even though he wasn’t playing at an all-pro level, but the defense has increased in the past two weeks, with Lamar Jackson at 6.2 meters per attempt and Tom Brady at 6 Held 2 meters per attempt Only 5.6 meters per attempt, while only a temporary touchdown and three interceptions are possible. Ultimately, this game is unlikely to be close to the fireworks we saw in the matchup against the Texans last week, but that’s fine on a two-game list. Mahomes should have stable ground for cash games. You’ll also get plenty of attention at tournaments, as suggested by his big game against the Titans two months ago. But it also makes sense to get to know Tannehill a little better, because if Mahomes offers bananas, Tannehill will try a few things.

RBs

Derrick Henry ($ 8,700): Despite tough playoff games against the Patriots and Ravens, Henry trampled both for 377 yards and a touchdown to 34 carry with another 29 yards through the air. We talked about it last week, but he’s just someone you have to ride the wave with. It has improved significantly over the year and will get better as the game progresses. Now he has a kind of dream fight against a Chiefs defense, which has been extremely generous against setbacks in the past two years. After the second highest PPR points declined in 2018, the chiefs came back and allowed them the fourth highest PPR points in 2019. It’s really no coincidence that Henry had his second biggest regular season performance of the year against her. In week 10, he gained 188 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carry passes, while getting two more passes for three yards (a massive 36.1 DraftKings points). While these 23 carry passes may seem like a lot in the regular season, he has broadcast the last two games at a ridiculous 64. Entertaining fact: Henry now has the three highest carry amounts of the year (34, 32, 30), and each of them has come in the past three weeks. Some may fear that he will be burned out, but as mentioned above, he will get better throughout the year and the game. Maybe the titans were up to something when they rested him at week 16. Also, you can’t forget that everyone in this season is worn out, including defensive players. We have a team that allows 12 different returns to score at least 15.6 PPR points against them, a return that destroys the league as we know it now, and a two-game plan. You just can’t fade Henry this week.

Damien Williams ($ 7,000): He did a few touchdowns last week, but that’s what happens when you play a high-score offensive. However, the best news for Williams was not the touchdowns. He played 59-of-61 snapshots in this game, which corresponds to 96.7 percent. There was no other game this year in which he played more than 73.2 percent of the snapshots. LeSean McCoy and Darwin Thompson together only took two snapshots. Williams is the workhorse of a team for which almost 30 points have been predicted. The Titans weren’t a particularly talented team on-site this year, and they showed they could hold the duo Mark Ingram / Gus Edwards last week against the Ravens on nine stretches on 42 yards without a goal. However, they are not a complete lockdown team. There were seven different running backs that won over 100 yards against them, and two more that ended in 96 and 92 yards. It is worth noting that out of all nine returns, eight had at least 17 touches, so volume is required. While this may have been somewhat of a concern for Williams in the past, his quick counts over the past week indicate something else. Outside of Henry, you’ll have to choose between Williams and Aaron Jones as the only other running backs that account for more than 80 percent of their teams’ workload on this list, which means Williams has cash game appeal. although you don’t choose him in front of Henry and it’s close contact with him and Jones. He obviously plays for tournaments.

WRs

A.J. Brown ($ 5,200): Brown has only one goal more (4) than Derrick Henry (3) in his two playoff games. And Henry also has more reception yards in these games than Brown (29 to 13). If you don’t see a titan passport with more than three goals in any playoff game, you can’t feel sure that you can use it in your cash games, especially if you know that this is the easiest matchup Henry has ever done had. Not only that, but the last time the Titans played against the Chiefs, Brown had one of his worst games of the season, a pass for 17 yards. He will see Charvarius Ward, the chiefs’ best cornerback, in coverage most of the season. Ward only allowed a catch rate of 47.6 percent in his coverage, although he sometimes tended to hit deep, and allowed fairly high 15.9 yards per reception. He’s also had the worst game of the year, with five catches on nine targets for 112 yards and a touchdown in his reporting against the Texans. Look, the titans will ride Henry for as long as they can. If the chiefs’ offensive continues where they left off last week, it may not be long. If the titans are forced to make more than 30 attempts, as almost everyone does against the chiefs, Brown will be a much bigger part of the offense. But again, you can’t predict a game script (as the entirety of the playoffs have shown), which means you can’t safely use it in cash, although DraftKings has lowered its salary enough to at least consider it a value option with a profit.

Corey Davis ($ 4,000): Davis has a three meter catch and a touchdown from two playoff games. Oddly enough, these were more fantasy points than with A.J. Brown. It was difficult for all Titan recipients, as no (or none) scored more than three goals in the last two games. It was not available to the titans the last time these two teams met. So there is no history, but to be honest, there weren’t many positive events from Davis’ regular season, even when he was still playing. These statistics knocked out a lot of people last week, so I’ll share them again: The 1,956 meters the Chiefs were allowed to distribute to the recipients were less than the Patriots, Chargers, and 49ers. Only the patriots left fewer imagination points on the position. Volume was a problem for their opponents, but we can’t pretend volume isn’t a problem for Davis either. He still has to target more than six targets with Tannehill, which is a problem for the chiefs, who this year gave the fewest shipyards the opportunity to spread recipients. Even the search for a touchdown could prove difficult for the Chiefs, as Davis will see many Bashaud Breeland who have only allowed three touchdowns on 66 targets in reporting this year. Davis is nothing more than a tournament option this week, but as a starting runner at just $ 4,000, he’s not a bad recipient.

Tyreek Hill ($ 7,200): In a 82 point game, the chances of Hill not exploding seem pretty slim, right? Well, he ended the last week with only 45 yards and no touchdowns while seeing only four goals and losing a fumble. It is a hit on the radar because it is possible that the big hit he scored at the start of the game affected him. He looks forward to meeting the titans and is likely to cause them problems. You have Logan Ryan covering the slot, which has a solid cover, but not when asked to cover the speed. There have been several touchdowns that he has approved this year in which he is about to be overhauled, and there is nothing he can do about it due to physical limitations (when he entered the league in 2013, he ran a 40-yard run of 4.56 seconds). It covers the slot for the titans, and Hill is around 45 percent represented there. It should come as no surprise that Hill marked Tennessee secondary for 11 receptions, 157 yards, and a touchdown in week 10. The only player at this secondary level who has the speed to compete with Hill is Adoree Jackson, who has no shadow (and wasn’t particularly good at shadow coverage). Hill is probably the best wide receiver this week and it’s worth taking part in cash games.

Sammy Watkins ($ 4,600): The good news: Watkins ended last week with 11.0 PPR points, which was its highest total since week 9. The bad news: he only saw two goals for the second game in a row. These are two consecutive season lows for him (apart from the game he had to leave in the first quarter). He is still a full time offensive player and maybe it helps that Demarcus Robinson lost 20 passes last week. Earlier this year, there was a two-game game in which Watkins had three consecutive goals and then dropped back to eight goals, so it’s possible that you’ll get a full-time receiver who will target Mahomes with a big discount. The Chiefs throw Watkins in the slot with Tyreek Hill, so Watkins will also see a lot of Logan Ryan, but he will most likely be faced with a mix of the Titan’s cornerbacks. Overall, they allowed wide recipients a solid 8.59 yards per goal, ninth in the league. The problem is that Watkins took no advantage in the first match, despite seeing nine goals that ended in 39 meters with only five catches. At his price, we would accept this achievement again, although nine goals seem unlikely to play his current role. I would not say that you are crazy to play it in cash given the uncertainty about wide receivers on the board, but it is far from certain. Still, you need some cheaper options.

Demarcus Robinson ($ 3,300) / Mecole Hardman ($ 3,800): After the week Robinson was having, it should go without saying that Hardman would play in front of him. Unfortunately, that is unlikely. The Chiefs have consistently led Robinson ahead of Hardman, although the Chiefs with Hardman performed an average of 8.73 yards per attempt on the field, compared to 7.85 yards per attempt outside the field. Hardman only played 10 snapshots in the division round, so you’re not sure to start him in anything other than tournaments. The Titans have approved 55 pass games over 20 yards this year. Therefore, it makes sense in some tournament lineups if you have someone with more than 10 lineups. As for Robinson, I’m okay with fading him overall.

TEs

Jonnu Smith ($ 3,400): His touchdown catch in the past week was something very nice, but that’s really all he did. He has only three catches for 21 yards in the past two weeks with only five overall targets. The crazy part is that his five goals lead the team, so he has it in his hand, which is nice (sorry if you missed the reference). The Chiefs are someone that DFS players are constantly targeting as they allow the fifth most points on the position, although I keep in mind that these numbers never tell the whole story. The bosses saw a ridiculous 145 hits this year (9.06 per game), the second most common in the league. That is a lot. So yeah, they got the fifth most points for the position, but what about people who may not see high volume like Smith? The 6.72 yards per goal, which allowed them to narrow ends, was the third lowest mark in the league behind only the 49ers and the Vikings. The allowed 1.55 PPR points per target were also the third lowest mark in the league. Smith saw six goals they played against each other in the first game and ended the game 30 meters long with only four catches. There were five close ends that ended up top 10 options against the Chiefs this year, and each of them saw at least six goals, a number Smith has only seen twice throughout the season. You don’t play it in cash because there have been few goals to date, but if you know that teams have tried the Chiefs on average more, we could see one of the more targeted games for Smith. For this reason, he plays as a cheap option for tournaments, although he may be in flex because you want to play Kelce.

Travis Kelce ($ 7,100): Do you remember how I talked about Kelce last week and that it should have cost about $ 8,000 on a four-game slate? Well, maybe that number should have been closer to $ 10,000 with the way Kelce played. He was a slate crusher with a performance of 10 catches, 134 yards and three touchdowns that earned 44.4 DraftKings points. Seriously, he surpassed Patrick Mahomes. DraftKings has raised its price because of this, but it is still too low for a close end in a two-game game. Not only is Kelce safe to play, his fight against the Titans is also above average right from the start. There were six different close ends that won at least 73 yards against the titans this year, and Kelce was one of them when he won 7/75/1 on seven targets at their week 10 meeting. It’s not just yard goods either, because they allowed five different tight ends to come out against them as top five options, including a nine-catch, 130-meter game for Austin Hooper. Was it volume based? No, they left the seventh most fantasy points per target on the position. Having allowed a line of 11/157/1 at the first meeting, the titans Tyreek Hill have to worry more than just Kelce. Even on a bad day, the Ravens fought them 8/92/1 last week. Kelce is similar to Derrick Henry on this tablet. You have to play it somehow, though Kittle gives you a bit more leeway when it comes to salary.

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Total: 45.0

Line: SF to 7.5

Packer’s Notable Injuries: WR Allen Lazard (Ankle)

49ers significant injuries: RB Raheem Mostert (calf), LB Mark Nzeocha (Stinger)

QBs

Aaron Rodgers ($ 6,100): He played a great game last week, there’s no doubt about that. He had his touch almost all of the game, running when he had to run, and doing everything Matt LaFleur asked of him. Unfortunately, this doesn’t mean much for DFS players, as they only collected 19.1 DraftKings points. The Packers want to win games, plain and simple. You won’t make it flashy or stay on the gas, and that’s not a great recipe for fantasy points. Rodgers has only thrown 300 meters in his last nine games. During this time, he only completed more than two touchdowns once and never ran more than 24 meters at any point on the route. Do we see a trend here? Now he is on his way to a team that rightly shut him down in week 12. Of the 174 games he started in his career, the 104 meters for which he tossed in this game were the second lowest brand in his career. Taking into account the fact that he had 33 attempts, the 3.15 yards per attempt he averaged in this game was indeed the lowest he ever had. Only three quarterbacks have more than 241 yards against the 49ers throughout the season – and that only happened once in San Francisco (back in week 16 when they were unsafe, Jacquiski Tartt, Edge Rusher Dee Ford and linebacker Kwon Alexander. ) All in all, the 49ers have allowed one attempt of 5.90 meters per attempt this season, which is the lowest mark in the league. Drew Brees was the only quarterback to do more than two touchdowns against her. Rodgers is far from safe enough for cash and is unlikely to have a big advantage in tournaments.

Jimmy Garoppolo ($ 5,200): Similar to the titans, Garoppolo will not fall behind the 49ers more than necessary. He only threw 19 passes last week and ended with 131 meters, a touchdown and an interception, though there could easily be a second interception there that was dropped. As in Garoppolo’s regular season, there are some spectacular throws and some that scratch your head. It’s possible that Jitters started at the beginning of his first playoff game, so we don’t want to worry too much. One thing we know about the Packers is that they like to put pressure on the opposing quarterback, and that was seen against Russell Wilson last week when he was pushed to ridiculous 54.5 percent of his dropbacks. It was the sixth time this year that a quarterback pressured more than 40 percent of its dropbacks. Garoppolo achieved a QB rating of 74.3 under pressure this year, placing it in 14th place among 37 qualified quarterbacks. So this should not be a debilitating blow to his forecasts. During their first meeting, he completed 70 percent of his passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns. That was with only 20 pass attempts as the 12.6 yards he averaged was his second best mark of the season. However, it should be noted that throughout the season there was only one quarterback who did more than two touchdowns against the Packers, while Dak Prescott was the only quarterback to score more than 19.7 DraftKings points against them. In addition, Garoppolo has not scored more than 12.6 DraftKings points in any of his last four games. DraftKings tricked us into using it with this $ 5,200 price tag in cash, but his floor just turned out to be too low. If you want to play against him, tournaments are the best choice because you can include some top skill position players in your lineup.

RBs

Aaron Jones ($ 6,700) and Jamaal Williams ($ 3,800): The Packers continued to use Jones as a workhorse last week, as he scored 23 touches, while Williams received only two of them. In the last two games, Jones has played 84 and 85 percent of the snaps. These are numbers that he did not reach at all in weeks 1 to 16. The results were great too. Jones has grossed 612 yards and seven touchdowns in the last five games. The downside is that the 49ers last had his number when he only completed 38 yards with 13 carry balls and didn’t get a single pass. There were only two running backs (Kenyan Drake, Christian McCaffrey) that did more than 89 yards on the ground against the 49ers this year, and they only allowed seven touchdowns on the position. The 0.69 PPR points per chance they received for performing setbacks finished fourth, although this helps that they were one of only two teams that didn’t allow a single touchdown for them. The 1.17 PPR points per goal were the lowest in the league. If there is anything that Jones will do, it’s on-site because it has allowed a healthy 4.21 yards per carry, which is essentially the league average. The problem of relying on this is due to the fact that running backs only average 18.9 transfers per game. So if there is an indication that he is sharing work, this will paralyze his projection. Jones is in a cash game conversation with Damien Williams as your buddy to Derrick Henry, though you won’t be able to fit all three into one lineup. I would probably prefer Williams in cash as he is used in the passing game while Jones has been volatile there. Jones is certainly in tournaments. Knowing that Williams only played nine snapshots and scored two goals last week, he’s off the radar in mass entry tournaments where you want to take your “Tevin Coleman-like shot” that paid off last week.

Raheem Mostert ($ 4,300), Tevin Coleman ($ 5,700) and Matt Breida ($ 3,400): In traditional Kyle Shanahan fashion, he switched roles of running backs last week, making us feel empty inside. Yes, Mostert went away with convulsions in the fourth quarter, but to be fair, I had pointed out that Mostert’s touch numbers weren’t exactly what they needed to take him into account. The 49ers running backs reached a total of 42 carry in the division round, but none of them had a single reception. If there is anything positive that we as DFS players can get out of this game, it is likely that Breida will be buried in the depth map after we fiddled at the end of the fourth quarter. That means we can assume that it is more than 80 percent of Mostert and Coleman. While many will assume that Coleman stole this job back, I would not be so sure as this was the first time that he has done more than 12 broadcasts since week 7. Here are the touch splits of the last nine games with the trio:



WK10

WK11

Wk12

Wk13

Wk14

Wk15

Wk16

Wk17

DR

Mostert

7

8th

7

21

12

15

11

11

12

Coleman

13

15

13

6

3

4

5

6

22

Breida

10

OUT

OUT

OUT

6

4

0

4

8th

Just as the 21 touches Mostert received in week 13 were an outlier, so were Coleman’s 22 touches in the past week. If there is a constant in this field, it is Mostert who has scored at least 11 goals in the last six games. The funny thing is that Mostert and Coleman have exactly the same number of carry operations in the season, but Mostert still has 228 yards and two more touchdowns. Look, there’s no guarantee in this area, but Mostert’s $ 4,300 price is by far the most attractive. The packer’s greatest weakness is its greatest strength, as they let the fourth most fantasy points run back on the ground, only behind the Panthers, Jaguars and Dolphins. Seriously, that’s bad. There will be production outside of this backfield this week. Coleman may be a better recipient than Mostert, but the 1.29 PPR points per target that packers were allowed to achieve were ranked the third best brand. So we shouldn’t be looking for much of the production here. I would argue that all three players on the squad have tournament appeal because ownership is everywhere, but Mostert is the one with cash game appeal considering how low his price is this week.

WRs

Davante Adams ($ 7,900): He was one of the must-play games last week, so it was not surprising that he finished 8/160/2 against a weak Seahawks second division team. He saw 11 targets, while no other Packer passport saw more than four. It was the same story at week 12 when the Packers played the 49ers and Adams led the team with 12 goals while no other receiver had more than four. Unfortunately, his 12 goals only scored seven for 43 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown definitely saved him in this game, though it’s part of his game as he has scored seven touchdowns in the past seven games. And although the 49ers only allowed 6.74 meters per target for wide receivers this year (third lowest), they allowed all 18.4 targets to be touched down (tenth most common). It doesn’t hurt that Adams appears on Ahkello Witherspoon’s side in about 45 percent of the cases. The 49ers play with Witherspoon and Richard Sherman, so don’t worry about a shading situation. In den letzten fünf Spielen hat Witherspoon 24-of-31-Pässe für 314 Yards und sechs Touchdowns in seiner Berichterstattung zugelassen. Er erlaubte letzte Woche einen langen Touchdown zu Stefon Diggs, der ihn für Emmanuel Moseley, einen ungedeckten Free Agent aus dem letzten Jahr, abstellte. Er hat bewundernswert gespielt, während Witherspoon sich in diesem Jahr um Verletzungen gekümmert hat, was eine Fangquote von nur 57,9 Prozent und 6,98 Meter pro Ziel ermöglichte. Wenn sie beschließen, Moseley über Witherspoon zu erobern, wäre es ein härteres Matchup für Adams, aber er kann beide schlagen. Wenn Sie den passenden Gehaltsraum für Adams finden, kann er in bar gespielt werden.

Allen Lazard (4.400 US-Dollar): Er erlitt eine Knöchelverletzung beim Sieg über die Seahawks, als Aaron Jones von hinten in ihn gerammt wurde. Es zwang ihn, einen Großteil des Spiels zu verpassen, obwohl er zurückkam und 20 von 63 Schnappschüssen spielte, aber kein einziges Ziel sah. Seine Teilnahme am Training ist etwas zu sehen, wie wir sehen konnten, wenn er sparsam eingesetzt wurde. Auch wenn er spielt, ist es kein großartiger Ort für ihn, da sein wichtigster Platz auf dem Spielfeld beim RWR ist, wo Richard Sherman ansteht. Er ist mit Sicherheit der beste Eckballspieler. Wenn Sie das also mit Lazards Verletzung kombinieren, ist es keine gute Situation, in der DFS zu zielen. Wenn er die ganze Woche über voll trainiert, können Sie als Low-Owned-Option an Turnieren teilnehmen, ihn jedoch bei den Cash-Aufstellungen meiden.

Emmanuel Sanders (4.900 US-Dollar): Hat sich die Saison auf Sanders etwas ausgewirkt? Er ist fast 33 Jahre alt und erlebte ein wundersames Comeback nach einer Achilles-Verletzung, was praktisch nie passiert. Er hat in den letzten vier Spielen nur 16 Tore gesehen, obwohl es seiner Produktion sicherlich nicht geholfen hat, zu wissen, dass Garoppolo letzte Woche nur 11 Pässe absolviert hat. Tatsächlich hat Sanders in acht seiner letzten neun Spiele nicht mehr als vier Empfänge aufgezeichnet, was Sie in einem PPR-Format wie DraftKings ein wenig beunruhigt. Mit den Packers müssen Sie jedoch zweimal hinschauen, da 21 verschiedene Empfänger in diesem Jahr mehr als 50 Meter Abstand zu ihnen haben. Sanders ist nicht mehr als 39 Prozent der Zeit an einem Ort auf dem Spielfeld, sodass er eine Mischung aus allen Cornerbacks von Packers sieht. Beim letzten Zusammentreffen versuchte er, durch eine Verletzung des Rippenknorpels zu spielen, also spielte er nur 32 von 48 Schnappschüssen und sah nur ein Ziel. Das Problem ist, dass er den größten Teil seiner Produktion bei RWR für die 49er gemacht hat. Dort wird er Jaire Alexander sehen, der der beste Cornerback auf der Packers-Liste ist. Sanders ist für Bargeldaufstellungen nicht sicher genug. Er hat seit Woche 9 nur ein Spiel mehr als 61 Yards, also ist er auch kein großartiges Turnierspiel, aber Sie möchten ihn nicht abkreuzen, wenn Sie wissen, dass er dieses Jahr mehrere über 100-Yards-Spiele gespielt hat.

Deebo Samuel (5.200 USD): Er scheint momentan der Nummer 1-Empfänger für dieses Team zu sein, da er viel Saft in den Beinen hat und für jeden einzelnen Hof kämpft. Was er nach dem Fang getan hat, ist das Spektakulärste: Seine 8,5 Meter nach dem Fang belegten in der regulären Saison den dritten Platz unter den großen Empfängern. Es ist wahrscheinlich, dass die 49ers ihm in den letzten sechs Spielen zehn schnelle Versuche gegeben haben, da sie alles tun, um den Ball in seine Hände zu bekommen. Noch besser ist, dass er fast die Hälfte seiner Strecken auf Kevin Kings Feldseite zurücklegt. Of the 888 yards he’s allowed in his coverage, 296 of them have come after the catch, which ranked as the eighth-most in the league. He’s played much better as of late, but he’s still the weakest link among the cornerback trio they have. The 1.66 yards per covered snap he allowed ranked as the fifth-highest mark among full-time cornerbacks while Jaire Alexander was 38th and Tramon Williams was 89th in that category. If you want to play a 49ers receiver, he’d be the one. He may not be a must-play in cash with how little they’d like to throw the ball, but he’s not a bad play, either.

Kendrick Bourne ($4,200): What you saw last week from Bourne is something that’s happened more than most realize over the last two months, as he’s now caught a touchdown in five of the last 10 games. The downside is that he’s failed to top 42 yards in any of those games, meaning he’s touchdown-or-bust for your DFS lineup. Not much will change against the Packers, as Tramon Williams has been phenomenal covering the slot, allowing just 29-of-47 passing for 379 yards and one touchdown in that area of the field, which is where Bourne runs over 50 percent of his routes. As a guy who’s failed to see more than four targets in each of the last seven games, I don’t even think he’s a great tournament option.

TEs

Jimmy Graham ($3,700): It appears the Packers are dialing back Graham’s snaps, maybe thinking that having him fresh when on the field will do good things for his production. He played just 24-of-63 snaps last week, which amounts to just 38 percent, and a season-low for him. In fact, both Marcedes Lewis (41) and Jace Sternberger (28) both out-snapped him last week. Not just that but the 49ers defense was the best in the NFL at defending tight ends this year. There were just four tight ends who tallied more than 32 yards against them this season, and three of them saw six-plus targets, something Graham has had just twice all season. One of the sticky stats for tight ends I tend to lean on is yards per target, as touchdowns and volume can skew overall efficiency. The 49ers allowed just 5.52 yards per target, which was easily the lowest number in the league, as no other team was below 6.14 yards per target, and just one team (Vikings) were below 6.72 yards per target. If you’re playing Graham, you’re doing it in tournaments only and looking for a touchdown for him to hit value.

George Kittle ($5,800): You were warned about the matchup for Kittle last week, as the Vikings were one of the best in the league against tight ends, though Kittle’s lack of fantasy points had more to do with the fact that the 49ers threw the ball just 19 times and completed just 11 passes. It’s just one game against a great opponent, so don’t blow it out of proportion. This week is going to be much better for the superstar tight end, as the Packers come back to town. He played against them back in Week 12 where he caught all six of his targets for 129 yards and a touchdown. That was good enough for 27.9 DraftKings points, though it wasn’t even the biggest performance of the year the Packers allowed to a tight end, as Darren Waller secured seven passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns against them. There was a total of seven tight ends who totaled at least 63 yards against the Packers, including every tight end who saw seven-plus targets, a number Kittle has hit in four of his last five games. Getting a player who’s tallied at least five receptions in seven of his last nine games for just $5,800 against an opponent that allowed a 70 percent completion-rate to the position is highway robbery. Kittle needs to be played this week. Yes, I’m aware that Kelce does as well, but that’s what your flex spot is for.



Subscribe to: iTunes | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS

Mike Tagliere is a featured writer at FantasyPros. For more from Mike, check out his archive and follow him @MikeTagliereNFL.

advertisement