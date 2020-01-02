advertisement

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been reported to have been insulted by angry locals when he arrived in the fire-ravaged town of Cobargo in southern New South Wales.

The city was one of the hardest hit by the devastating inferno that swept across the state’s southeast on New Year’s Eve.

The Prime Minister has been widely criticized for allegedly failing to take reasonable measures to help communities deal with the hundreds of fires that have hit the country in recent months.

His attempt to get out into the areas affected by the fire was reportedly received with contempt. Angry protesters told Mr. Morrison to “be ashamed” and “leave the country to burn himself”.

According to tweets from ABC reporter Victoria Pengilley, a local asked the Prime Minister why “we only had four trucks to defend our city?”

“It’s not fair, we’re totally forgotten down here.”

Morrison later told ABC: “I’m not surprised that people feel very raw at the moment.

“And that’s why I came here today to be here and see it myself. Offer what I could comfort.

“But you can not always under all circumstances, I think everyone understands.

“I appreciate the welcome, Jenny and I, but at the same time I understand the very strong feelings that people have.

“They have lost everything and there are still some very dangerous days ahead. We will do everything we can to ensure that they receive all the support they need,” said the Prime Minister.

“You won’t get any votes down here, buddy,” a resident reportedly yelled at Mr. Morrison.

“Who chooses liberals here? Nobody.”

“Go home to Kirribilli. Why isn’t that burned down? “Cried another local.

“I don’t see Kirribilli burning after the fireworks.”

Mr. Morrison has come under constant criticism of his handling of the Bushfire crisis.

When he hosted Australian and New Zealand cricket teams at Kirribilli House in Sydney yesterday while fires were burning in NSW and Victoria, he had to cancel a US holiday and raise his eyebrows.

Yesterday, police confirmed that a Cobargo father and son died trying to protect their home from the devastating fire that almost completely destroyed the historic NSW village.

media_cameraCobargo was one of the hardest hits on New Year’s Eve. Image: Stuart McEvoy / The Australian.

The death of 29-year-old Patrick Salway, who died with his father while trying to save their farm in South New South Wales from fire, devastated his wife.

“I love you now, I still love you, I always have and I always will,” said Renee Salway on Tuesday evening.

“See you again Patrick, my best friend. I hope you’re upstairs to fix things in the stars tonight. “

Tragically, Renee is pregnant with the couple’s second child.

Patrick, a young father and dairy technician, and his 63-year-old father Robert Salway were found dead by Robert’s wife on Tuesday.

The men had stayed behind to save the family home in Wandella, about 10 km northwest of the cored town of Cobargo.

media_cameraPrime Minister Scott Morrison and wife Jenny visit Cobargo. Picture: Sean Davey.

At a press conference in Sydney on Thursday, Mr. Morrison closed all questions relating to the government’s perceived inaction.

“It was our job to provide the Commonwealth authorities with full support and assistance,” he told reporters.

“The provision of disaster funds, now over $ 21 million in New South Wales alone, is expected to continue to grow in Victoria as the full destruction of the fires becomes more apparent there.”

Originally published as a PM said: “Should be ashamed”

