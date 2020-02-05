advertisement

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has again defended his response to the devastating Australian bushfires as a tragedy loom investigation.

On Wednesday, Labor set up a Senate investigation to consider preparation, response, and recovery after the fires.

The proposal was supported by the Greens, the Center Alliance, One Nation and Jacqui Lambie, while the government voted against.

Labor used the beginning of the Bundestag to attack Morrison for coping with the crisis that left more than 30 people dead.

The prime minister was criticized for traveling overseas on family vacations for fires burning and not pressing the federal government button quickly enough.

But the prime minister has defended his response, pointing out the mandatory posting of reservists, the new bushfire recovery agency, and additional funds for water bomb aircraft.

“The government’s response to the national bushfire emergency this black summer was unprecedented,” he told parliament Wednesday.

Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips, whose constituency was hit by the fires on the south coast, said that people in their region were having trouble getting government aid.

“I don’t know what the Prime Minister is talking about,” she said.

“He doesn’t care about Gilmore.

“He flew to Nowra to hold a press conference and then flew right back in. A flight in, a flight out, PM. He didn’t even take the time to visit my fire-affected communities.”

Union leader Anthony Albanese said the government was complacent in its response.

“It was one that showed their arrogance and hubris in front of the Australian people,” he said.

The draft law on tax exemptions for bushfire aid payments and voluntary grants for loss of income passed Wednesday’s first hurdle. The government is hoping for a quick stamp.

Mr. Morrison promises that a national investigation into the Bushfire crisis will be “very quick.”

“This will happen until the end of August,” he said.

The investigation will initially examine all previous royal bushfire commissions across the country and examine the various recommendations.

It is also examined when the federal government is legally able to respond to similar crises, for example when the defense forces can be dismissed.

“We need to know better when we can do that in the future,” said Morrison.

The study also addresses issues such as reducing the risk of burns, clearing land, and the laws for native plants.

Prime Ministers consider the Prime Minister’s proposal.

