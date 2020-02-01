advertisement

Carlos Yulo had an unforgettable year 2019 after becoming the first Southeast Asian man to become world champion in gymnastics.

The pint-sized Yulo also secured an Olympic slot at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo, Japan, and won two gold and five silver medals at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games to end the year.

Yulo’s impressive successes have certainly not gone unnoticed as they were honored with the President’s Award at the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) award night on March 6th at the Centennial Hall of the Manila Hotel.

19-year-old Yulo joins an elite list of personalities who have previously received the same award from the sports journalist community, including Manny V. Pangilinan, the university’s multi-title National Bulldog team, the pool master Rubilen Amit and Dennis Orcollo and the slalom champion Milo Rivera.

Yulo is seen as a hope for a medal for this year’s Olympic Games.

