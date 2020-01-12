advertisement

Nashville goalkeeper Juuse Saros was exceptional in his first start for new head coach John Hynes on Sunday afternoon, recording 28 saves in the Predators’ 1-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets host.

Returning to net number Pekka Rinne, Saros (6-7-4) recorded his first shutout of the season and eighth of his career against Hynes, who won for the second time in three games after being hired by Nashville. as the franchise’s third head coach on Tuesday.

Kyle Turris’ first period goal proved to be enough for the Predators, who won their second straight and disrupted a four-game losing streak against Winnipeg. Yakov Trenin claimed the lone assist, but the career-best 12-point lineup of captain Roman Josi ended.

Jets goalkeeper Connor Hellebuyck, after starting six straight games and taking Thursday’s game in Boston, made 31 saves and fell to 20-13-4.

Winnipeg lost its sixth consecutive home game (0-5-1) and has been outscored 28-13 in that stretch.

Nashville generated the bulk of the offense in the first half of the opening period – holding a 10-3 shot advantage at one point – but Saros held it to no avail by denying Andrew Copp a short break attempt in the 5:48.

The Predators were caught by a poor pass from Winnipeg’s Adam Lowry on the half boards at the Jets’ end. The train intercepted the cross-country feed and dropped the ball to Turris, who scored his sixth goal in 11:53.

Turris, a 20-goal triple-goal scorer with the Ottawa Senators, would not have lasted in his previous 16 games. His last scorer was Dec. 3 against Tampa Bay after being a healthy scratch for seven consecutive games.

Winnipeg scored just eight hits in the first 23 minutes, and a powerful three-minute game in the second period produced just two more shots on goal. Nashville’s defense continued to cling to the remainder of the frame, and the Jets only fired eight more shots at Saros after the bout ended.

The home team started the third period down a defender after Tucker Poolman was ruled out with a lower body injury, but the Jets entered a power play at 8:19 when Matt Duchene left to tie. However, Winnipeg only managed one shot to the man’s advantage.

The Jets drew Hellebuyck for extra team in the closing minutes, but Saros and the defense defended the victory.

