If you want a powerful new Windows 10 laptop with a touchscreen and a convertible form factor, you should definitely prepare to spend a lot of change. Unless you take advantage of Amazon’s one-day sale on Friday, that is. Even renovated, the HP Elitebook X360 1030 G2 Windows 10 laptop costs $ 750 thanks to advanced specifications such as an Intel Core i7-7600U 2.8 GHz dual-core processor, a 13.3-inch 1080p screen, 8 GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD. Take one on Amazon today before they are sold out, and you only pay $ 479.99!

Here is some extra information from the product page:

Reliable performance of the Intel Core i7-7600U 2.8 GHz dual-core processor

13.3-inch Full-HD touchscreen with 1920 x 1280 resolution shows movies and games in stunning clarity

512 GB Solid State Drive for an amazingly smooth and fast computing experience

8 GB memory – for multitasking capability; Connect wirelessly to a Wi-Fi signal or hotspot with the built-in 802.11ac wireless connection

Windows 10 Professional is so familiar and easy to use that you feel like an expert. It starts up and resumes quickly, has more built-in security to help protect you and comes with great built-in apps such as Maps, Photos, Mail & Calendar, Music and Video.

