The derived series “Power” is officially launched. STARZ confirmed its intention to immediately launch the deployment of four programs linked to the “Power” universe.

Key facts: Last night, the executive producer of “Power” 50 cents shared a trailer of its new fallout and revealed that “Power Book II: Ghost” will premiere this summer.

Key details: Details surrounding upcoming shows and key characters have also surfaced online.

In addition to the previously announced “Power Book II: Ghost”, the premium cable operator also ordered “Power Book III: Raising Kanan”, “Power Book IV: Influence” and “Power Book V: Force”. “Raising Kanan” is a prequel that takes place in the 90s during the first years of the character of “Power” Kanan Stark. “Influence” will follow Rashad Tate in his quest for political power. “Force” focuses on Tommy Egan after cutting ties and putting New York in his rearview mirror for good. Larenz Tate will resume his role as Rashad Tate in “Influence”, while Joseph Sikora will return as Tommy for “Force”. (Variety)

Wait, there is more: Last weekend, the creator of “Power” Courtney kemp talked about what fans should expect when the actress Mary J. Blige stars in the next series “Power Book II: Ghost”.

It really is a continuation. It resumes 72 hours after the end of Power Book I and pushes you directly into what will happen next. I mean, there is Mary, there is Method Man and there is a very complicated and interesting framework with which we are dealing But, a lot of what was in the Original Power, which is the idea of ​​being torn apart between two worlds, is there.

Before you leave: Kemp also discussed the “Power” finale ending with Tasha St. Patrick locked up for the murder of James “Ghost” St. Patrick.

I feel like a mom, I made a lot of sacrifices for my child, and I would do it again. I don’t think you’ve ever regretted making a sacrifice for your child. I don’t think you do. I can only talk about being a mother, but I’ve seen fathers give the ultimate for their kids, you know? So Tasha is going to go to jail when Tariq has his whole life ahead of you, and you blame yourself for some of your choices, why not? Why not? (Deadline)

