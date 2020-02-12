The moment was not lost on Giannis Antetokounmpo. The reigning MVP of the NBA, a Nigerian-born Greek who now plays the leading role in Milwaukee, was just about to make his first two selections for this year’s draft All-Star game and understood how important his words would be if they were in the continent’s second largest in the world was well received.

His first choice: Joel Embiid from Philadelphia.

“My African brother,” said Antetokounmpo.

His second choice: Toronto’s Pascal Siakam.

“My second African brother,” said Antetokounmpo.

For example, a son of Nigerian migrants and two children who played football in Cameroon before turning to basketball less than a decade ago were ready to step onto the NBA All-Star stage together.

And if they all lie on the ground to start the game on Sunday night in Chicago, it will be difficult to imagine a more significant basketball moment for Africa – a place the NBA has long believed to be a hotbed for the next wave is of elite talent.

But with Antetokounmpo, Embiid, and Siakam – players who will collectively earn around $ 90 million next season – who are already some of the game’s brightest stars, one could argue that Africa no longer deserves the “develop” label ,

It could be argued that Africa has already arrived.

“If you were to demarcate me and I had to say either of these two things, I would say it’s here,” said Brett Brown, Embiids coach at the Philadelphia 76ers. “I trained FIBA ​​basketball. I was lucky enough to have participated in three Olympic Games for three decades and to see how the world played this sport.” … and Africa is on the ground of arrival. “

Of the 24 All-Stars this season, eight represent countries other than the United States. Luka Doncic from Dallas comes from Slovenia, Rudy Gobert from Utah from France, Nikola Jokic from Denver from Serbia, Domantas Sabonis from Indiana from Lithuania and Ben from Philadelphia Simmons comes from Australia.

Antetokounmpo plays for Greece, but also has a Nigerian passport – both parents are Nigerians; They moved to Greece three years before his birth. Siakam and Embiid come from the two largest cities in Cameroon. Embiid comes from Yaounde, Siakam from Douala.

China has been the breeding ground of the NBA for years to come – and economically, it was. But China is still far from sending a second big name to the NBA after Yao Ming, while Africa currently has no shortage of elite talent in the league.

“We are all very proud of that,” said Embiid.

And this week, the NBA is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the opening of its first office in Africa, namely in Johannesburg.

The NBA’s investment in Africa has grown significantly since then, and even French President Emmanuel Macron was prompted in 2018 to allocate 12 million euros ($ 13.1 million) to support youth sports programs in Africa – with some African heads of state telling him that Basketball is possible serving as a bridge between nations and cultures.

The new Basketball Africa League, which is supported by the NBA, begins in March. The 12 teams that will take part in the first BAL season will be announced on Saturday in Chicago at an event where BAL President Amadou Gallo will speak and reveal their uniforms.

And to further underline Africa’s appetite for NBA content, the game will air on Sunday in no less than 42 countries on the continent.

“The Dream Team started it and it made us play right here,” said Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan in Paris last month before his team took on Antetokounmpo and the goats. “Now two different teams are playing. We have China. We now have Africa. So the game is growing all over the world.”

Players from at least 11 different African nations are represented in the NBA this season, and the league is constantly looking for more. There is an NBA academy in Senegal. NBA scouts have been to places like Mozambique and Morocco in recent months.

And it’s not just boys that are on the radar – women’s play is developing rapidly in Africa, too, and is likely to get a big boost from the Nigerian national team, which will give US women everything they can before they get in a World Cup qualification with 76-71 fall Sunday.

The Nigerians, who will be playing at the Tokyo Olympics this summer, celebrated after the game anyway.

“I just hope that we have removed the overarching stigma that Africa never sends its best team (to the Olympics), and if they do, it doesn’t matter in any way,” said Nigerian women’s coach Otis Hughley Jr. ,

“I hope we eat this stigma, this assumption away and there will be at least some respect for the team that comes from Africa.” I hope this is the first day of something bigger than what’s going on now. “

Embiid and Siakam are both members of the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders program, and as on previous All Star weekends, BWB will also be present in Chicago. Among the 64 boys and girls who were invited to play this weekend: children from Angola, Egypt, Guinea, Mali, Nigeria, Senegal, the Congo and the Central African Republic.

Siakam will be among the coaches this weekend. He and Raptor’s President Masai Ujiri often talk about ways to develop the game in Africa. It has long been a passion project for Ujiri, whose roots are Nigerian.

The night of last June, when Toronto won the NBA final for the first time, Ujiri conducted a wave of television interviews with a Nigerian scarf over his shoulders.

“Masai and the NBA and everyone are doing their part to promote gaming on the continent and to keep us telling young players and children that they can do it,” said Siakam.

It is unfair to say that there will be another Antetokounmpo, Embiid or Siakam in this group. But for Boston’s Tacko Fall, who didn’t even like basketball in front of his grandmother in his home country of Senegal, he had the NBA watched – the first game he remembered was actually an all-star game – the bigger point is that more and more African children are seeing the opportunity that the game offers.

“It is amazing and it shows every African child that you can come here if you are hungry,” said Fall. “Joel has made progress every year. Pascal is now an all-starter. That means a lot to me and I know that it means a lot to the entire continent. “

