LISBON – A military plane carrying a group of mostly Portuguese nationals who had been stuck in Coronavirus-hit Wuhan, the capital of China’s Hubei province, crashed in Lisbon late Sunday.

Portugal’s Health Minister Marta Temido said the 20 evacuees, including two Brazilians, agreed to be held in isolation for 14 days as a precautionary measure, a protocol followed by several other European nations.

Portuguese law says mandatory hospitalization is reserved for cases related to mental illness, meaning 20 evacuees had to be placed in voluntary confinement.

All members of the group, which also included two Portuguese diplomats, underwent various medical tests – before they left and upon arrival – to check for symptoms of coronavirus.

The evacuees were part of a larger group of 250 repatriated European nationals who landed at a military air base in southern France on Sunday morning. (Reporting by Catarina Demony and Miguel Pereira and Leslie Adler)

