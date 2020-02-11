advertisement

I love my Apple Watch and at the moment I really can’t imagine a life without it. That said, I probably hate the charger that comes with the Apple Watch just as much as I love the watch itself. I understand why Apple had supplied a charger with such a long cable, but it is so difficult to travel with. That’s why I use the MQOUNY portable Apple Watch charger instead when I’m traveling, and you do that too when you see it can be purchased today for just $ 18.99 if you clip the coupon on Amazon. That’s a great value for a small wireless Apple Watch charger that makes charging on the go much easier. It also has a built-in 1,000 mAh battery, so you can charge your watch without even connecting it to the wall!

Here is more info from the product page:

Design without cables: Note: no extra charging cable and you save hassle with cables. ! With the magnetic charging module you can charge your watch anytime and anywhere, instead of a long charging cable or an extra large base when you are out or traveling.

Fast charging: the charging speed of the iWatch charger is just as fast as the original, fully charged watch for just 3.5 hours. 1000 mAh lithium-ion battery Charging for Apple Watch series 4 5 3 2 1 44 mm 40 mm 42 mm 38 mm.

Multiple protection: Built-in overcurrent, overvoltage, short circuit and overheat protection provide a safe environment for watches and chargers (heating during charging is normal, built-in protection against overheating, feel free to use).

Portable and compact: lightweight and stylish design that makes it easier to carry the Apple Watch wireless charger and fits easily in your pocket or bag. Connect a USB port to your computer / mobile power supply or other USB charger to charge the charger at any time. Watch and charger can be charged at the same time!

What you get: 1 * portable iwatch charger, 1 * manual, 12 months warranty, 7/24 online customer service.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed through this article, and the retailer can receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

advertisement

Image source: Denys Prykhodov / Shutterstock

.

advertisement