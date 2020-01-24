advertisement

HODEIDAH – At the base of a bombed-out building at the port that has become the main front of Yemen’s war, workers use a hose mounted on a truck to absorb a green space, filled with insects of stagnant rainwater, then shovel to the ground to fill it, trying to save lives.

Pools scattered in the trash are the perfect breeding ground for mosquito-borne dengue fever, which aid workers say is killing people every day near the front lines in Hodeidah.

The war has complicated efforts to fight the fastest-growing mosquito-borne virus in the world, destroyed Yemen’s health system and public sanitation and made a poor and displaced population more vulnerable to the disease.

At the crowded children’s hospital, flies crawled over the eyes and mouths of children trying to breathe under the pain caused by the virus. Walid Yahya Mansour sat with two family members; two others had stayed home, too ill to travel.

“The voice has spread quickly,” he said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says the number of reported cases of fever worldwide has increased sixfold from 2010-2016. She describes the disease as one of the top 10 global threats to public health.

Dengue causes fever, headache, vomiting and pain in muscles and joints. A severe form can result in internal bleeding. There is still no specific treatment and there is still no widely available vaccine, although one is being tried.

Hodeidah, which has an active front line on its eastern edge, where the United Nations is trying to implement a truce and troop withdrawal, is reporting the largest number of suspected dengue cases and deaths, an International Federation of The Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRS) report said.

The WHO said 76,768 suspected cases, including 271 deaths, were recorded last year across Yemen, though the numbers began to decline in recent weeks.

“Cases of dengue started in mid-November,” said Ahmad Mu’ajam, a doctor at Thawra Hospital in Hodeidah. “Over time, there were fewer cases in rural areas, but they increased within the city.”

Authorities in parts of Hodeidah city controlled by Iran-linked Houthi group are filling stagnant water pools to remove mosquito breeding grounds, said Abdrahman Jarallah, head of Hodeidah’s health department.

But frontline areas are difficult to reach, and most cases in Hodeidah come from those areas, the WHO said. Communities there, which collect rainwater for drinking in open ponds, have been advised on how to reduce mosquito breeding grounds themselves.

“We are getting reports of deaths every day in remote areas of (Hodeidah),” aid organization Save The Children said last week about the dengue.

The Yemen conflict began in 2015 when a Saudi-led military coalition intervened in an effort to bring back the internationally recognized government after it was overthrown in the capital Sanaa by the Houthi movement.

The war has killed thousands, driven millions on the brink of famine and also caused major outbreaks of cholera. (Reporting by Reuters team in Yemen and Lisa Barrington in Dubai Editing by Peter Graff)

