advertisement

A program offering healthy activities for those recovering from addiction is looking for volunteers.

The porch. means Providing opportunities for recovery and community help.

The program is a recovery center in Traverse City and offers healthy and sober activities.

advertisement

They need help.

They are looking for anyone who is currently recovering or who wants to help those who are recovering.

A wide variety of volunteering is available, from more welcoming events to facilitation.

“We are a community that helps people who help people. So it’s a difficult and sometimes difficult road, but I have the impression that everyone can benefit from it. It’s really rewarding to help others and see them grow, ”said Madie Begley.

If you want to know more about volunteering, you can go to the Peer Recovery Coaches Rally at P.O.R.C.H. January 26 at noon.

This event will be located at 1010 S. Garfield Avenue, Traverse City, Mi 49686.

For questions, you can email Matt Zerilli at mattz@addictiontreatmentservices.org or click here for their website.

advertisement