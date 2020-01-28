advertisement

A popular Dundee pizzeria closes after less than a year in the city.

Management has confirmed that the doors to Wee Slice on the Nethergate will close for the last time on February 15.

The decision to close in two weeks instead of immediately is to give staff “time to find new jobs”.

An article by Wee Slice reads: “It is not a decision we made lightly, but in the end, it is something we must do.

“It’s really a shame because the overwhelming majority of our opinions and comments are positive. But in the end, the business consists in taking risks and in this case, it simply did not bear fruit.

“We have invested considerable amounts of money, time and effort to make it work.

“Although the financial loss is horrible to think of reality, we are fortunate to still have our health, our happiness and the tremendous success of Wee Mexico.”

