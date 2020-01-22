advertisement

Our recent mention of the old city center pub in Leicester with the unusual name – the Fish and Quart, above – provided an answer from regular contributor Michael Clarke.

Mr. Clarke, who was born and raised in Leicester but now lives in Norfolk, was able to tell us a bit more about the history of the pub, which was located on Church Gate.

He said: “The pub building, which dates from 1832, was the work of architect Henry Goddard, a member of the Goddard architectural dynasty, responsible for several magnificent churches, schools, houses (including those on the south side of New Walk) and the Clock Tower.

“By 1966, the Fish and Quart had become a Berni Inn Steak House.

“Exceptionally for a Berni Inn, I think the pub kept its original name after the conversion, or perhaps despite the change, it just continued to be affectionately known by its historic name.

Beatrice Squires serving in the Fish and Quart smokehouse in the early 1950s

“I believe that a large fish mounted from the original pub was restored, reassembled and maintained for a few years by Berni Inns.”

It was the time when eating out became more and more fashionable and popular. Berni Inns began to appear in many cities across the country.

Its simple menu, for a relatively modest expense, included a choice of steak, gammon or plaice with fries and peas.

The Berni Steak House and the Wolsey Tavern in Market Street, Leicester, in 1984

For those with a sweet tooth, there was the Black Forest cake and ice cream, all polished with its new specialty liqueur coffees served in a large wine glass with cream poured over the top.

Michael added: “Building on their success, Berni Inns opened two other steakhouses in Leicester: the Berni Steak House, at Belgrave Gate at the corner of Orchard Street, with a very popular wine bar; and the Wolsey Tavern in Market Street. “

.

