VITICAN CITY – Pope Francis on Thursday called on the United States and Iran to avoid escalation and pursue “dialogue and restraint” to prevent a wider conflict in the Middle East.

The pope made his call, his first direct comment on the current crisis, in an annual speech that became known as his “State of the World” address to accredited ambassadors at the Vatican.

“Particularly alarming are the signals coming from across the region following the heightened tensions between Iran and the United States,” Francis told diplomats from more than 180 countries.

He said tensions risked “compromising the gradual rebuilding process in Iraq, as well as laying the groundwork for a major conflict that we all would like to avoid”.

“Therefore, I renew my call for all stakeholders to avoid escalating the conflict and keep the dialogue and temperance alive in full respect of international law,” he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested that Iran was “standing by” after firing rockets at US forces in Iraq on Wednesday, in itself an act of retaliation for the January 3 US strike that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani. (Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

