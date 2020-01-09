advertisement

VITICAN CITY – Pope Francis on Thursday called on the United States and Iran to avoid escalation and pursue “dialogue and restraint” to prevent a wider conflict in the Middle East.

The pope made his call, his first direct comment on the current crisis, in an annual speech that became known as his “State of the World” address to accredited ambassadors at the Vatican.

Speaking for nearly 50 minutes at the fresco of Sala Regia, the 83-year-old Roman Catholic leader offered a largely grim summary of 2019, talking about wars, global warming, xenophobia towards migrants and the danger of nuclear weapons.

advertisement

“Particularly alarming are the signals coming from across the region following the heightened tensions between Iran and the United States,” Francis told diplomats from more than 180 countries.

He said tensions risked “compromising the gradual rebuilding process in Iraq, as well as laying the groundwork for a major conflict that we all would like to avoid”.

“Therefore, I renew my call for all stakeholders to avoid escalating the conflict and keep the dialogue and temperance alive in full respect of international law,” he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested that Iran was “standing by” after firing rockets at US forces in Iraq on Wednesday, in itself an act of retaliation for the January 3 US strike that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

“Our human family is wounded and injured by a series of increasingly devastating wars that affect especially the poor and those most affected,” Francis said.

“Sadly, the New Year does not seem to be marked by encouraging signs as much as by the heightened tensions and acts of violence,” he said.

Recent tensions may make it impossible for Francis to visit Iraq, which he has said he would like to do this year.

The wars and conflicts have led to an exodus of Christians from Iraq and some other countries in the Middle East.

Iraq’s small Christian population of hundreds of thousands suffered special hardships when the Islamic State controlled large parts of the country, but has restored freedoms since the jihadists were expelled.

Iraq is home to many different Eastern Rite churches, both Catholic and Orthodox.

Francis said he was still hoping to make a visit this year mainly to Christian South Sudan, which is emerging from the civil war.

The pope chose his speech about foreign trips he made in 2019, which included a visit to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. There, he became the first pony to set foot on the Arabian peninsula, the site of the holiest places of Islam.

Speaking on climate change, he said he was sad that the urgency to resolve it “does not seem to be understood by international politics”.

He said the US conference last December in Spain raised “serious concern about the international community’s willingness to confront” the issue. (Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Crispian Balmer and Alex Richardson)

advertisement