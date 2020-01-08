advertisement

The police recently asked the driver of a limousine with a snowmobile on the roof, which is spread across the southern interior.

The white sedan, probably a Ford Crown Victoria, was spotted by snowmobile in the Vernon, Kamloops, and Grand Forks areas.

“First, how did you get on the roof? Seriously, this is potentially dangerous if the roof cannot support the weight and load securing.” RCMP tweeted Tuesday.

The police turned to the public for help in identifying the driver.

Castanet reader Pat Reynolds saw the limousine on Highway 97 south of Vernon on New Year’s Eve.

She was driving towards Kamloops as the vehicle passed her in the left lane.

“I was just wondering how they managed to get the snowmobile on the car,” said Reynolds. “They seemed stable enough and went around corners without any problems.”

@BCRCMPTraffic has some questions for the driver of this car that can be seen in the Kamloops & Grand Forks areas. First, how do you get on the roof? Seriously, this can be dangerous if the roof cannot support the weight and the load securing is questionable. Call if you can identify yourself! pic.twitter.com/JHZnvZxaL6

– BC RCMP Traffic (@BCRCMPTraffic) January 7, 2020

