Technology is great isn’t it? I mean, we live in an age where you can buy a too big hockey puck that walks around your house and cleans your floors, even if you’re too lazy to grab a broom. We really live in the future, but sometimes technology can cause unforeseen headaches, and a report from Forsyth County, North Carolina, is a fantastic example of that.

According to the local FOX-affiliated WGHP TV, a couple in Forsyth County made a furious 911 call to the police after suspecting someone had broken into their house in the middle of the night. Scary stuff! At least it was scary before officers arrived and found the culprit.

The call to the emergency centers came just after midnight, which is the most important time for burglary. The couple said they heard loud noises from the first floor of their house and hid in an upstairs cupboard until the police arrived.

Upon entering, delegates could not find a human suspect. Instead, they found the couple’s robot vacuum cleaner clenched against a wall, banging back and forth in an effort to free itself. The vacuum cleaner, which had been purchased a few days earlier, had woken up in the middle of the night and decided to do some cleaning. Unfortunately he was stuck and while he did his best to escape, he woke up his confused owners.

“It is definitely better than cure, because I had heard what we had done, I would still have called the police and because you just never know,” Thomas Milam, the homeowner who called the police, told the news station.

It’s a funny end to a somewhat frightening story, and you really can’t make it wrong that the couple doesn’t realize that their shiny new robo-vac would suddenly decide to make a ruckus around midnight.

Image source: Jochen Tack / imageBROKER / REX / Shutterstock

