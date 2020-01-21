advertisement

REGINA – Leaders in Saskatchewan are urging both sides in a labor dispute at an oil refinery to resume talks following Regina police chief’s comments that escalating war is holding the city hostage.

Prime Minister Scott Moe said Tuesday that the government is aware of public safety concerns and continues to support police in upholding the law.

“Our government demands that both the union and (the Co-op Refinery Complex) follow the law, stay calm in their actions and return to the table to reach an agreement,” Moe said in a letter.

More than 700 workers were stranded in early December after voting for a strike and Unifor released the announcement. One of the major issues in dispute is pensions.

Last month, the Co-op was given a court order restricting Unifor from banning vehicles trying to get in and out of the refinery for no more than 10 minutes or until a driver refuses information on the dispute.

Police charged 14 people with misconduct after entry was blocked at the plant late Monday. Unifor had announced that it would prevent the refueling of trucks and would not allow traffic or replacement personnel to attempt to close the refinery.

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said about 50 officers had been called in to guard public safety and saw people breaking the law.

“The question is is it legal to completely barricade a business in our community? Is it an answer yes or no.”

Bray said he is not taking sides, but feels that using police resources is not fair to city taxpayers.

“Both sides are basically holding our city hostage for a little bit,” he said.

A Co-op spokesman said he continues to explore legal options.

“We’re still barricaded and using helicopters to get people in and out,” Brad DeLorey said in an email to The Canadian Press.

The union’s national president, Jerry Dias, was among those charged. On Tuesday, after being released from custody, he said he was required to stay at least 500 meters from the refinery.

He accused the police of escalating the situation.

“I’ve never seen a police department in any city in this country behave the way Regina police did last night,” Dias said.

“Since the arrests last night, our members are flying from all over the country by car to get here to Regina because they will not observe the police and harass our members.”

Bray said his officers acted professionally and police will decide if more charges should be filed.

Lockers were found at several emergency entrances, he added.

Regina Fire Chief Layne Jackson said the fire marsh issued a joint order to ensure that emergency vehicles had clear access to the refinery. A chain of vehicles and fencing are being used to prevent entry.

On Tuesday afternoon, union members had set up fences and vehicles parked with broken tires to prevent access to the refinery.

Unifor has argued that blockades are being imposed by members of the national union, not by local members, so they do not violate a judge’s court order. Most of those arrested Monday are not from Saskatchewan. They will appear in Regina court on February 26.

At a rally outside the refinery, the president of the Saskatchewan Labor Federation called on more people to join union members on the election line.

Justice Minister Don Morgan said in a statement that the government will monitor the situation.

“While our government is concerned with the increasingly aggressive tactics used in this labor dispute, we are encouraged by the efforts of the Regina Police Service to uphold the law and maintain peace.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 21, 2020

