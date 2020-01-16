advertisement

A major shift in the promotion of Scottish beef, lamb and pork is expected to be announced soon by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS).

The levy agency plans to step back from spending so much money on television and radio advertising and is in talks with a large retailer that will exclusively offer Scottish meat on counters butcher shop in 110 of its English stores.

According to QMS CEO Alan Clarke, farmers’ promotional funds will now be concentrated as close to the point of sale as possible, and an initial £ 50,000 will be invested in the campaign.

advertisement

“All of our research shows that customers want to support and buy a local or Scottish product, but at the moment the labeling may not be clear.

“We are trying to make sure that when they buy scotch, that is it, and we will be partnering with the retailer, providing marketing support and paying for it,” he said.

“They will have their brand, the name of this new brand and the Scotch Beef logo telling the story of where the product comes from.

“Other meats will be on supermarket shelves, but it will be the exclusive premium ending.”

Clarke said the agreement is currently subject to a non-disclosure agreement, but details will be announced shortly.

He was unable to quantify the potential benefits to the industry, but said the partnership would provide QMS with valuable live sales data.

nnicolson@thecourier.co.uk

advertisement