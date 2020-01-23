advertisement

The Buildup, in partnership with Ladbrokes, is our weekly outlook on weekend sport and marks your card for another full weekend of sporting action.

Mick, Mark and producer Sean are looking forward to the FA Cup action this weekend with a game of “Fact or Fiction”.

Elsewhere, PJ Browne comes to the boys to celebrate the opening weekend of the Allianz leagues. Mark also takes us to the Royal Rumble.

advertisement

Both Mick and Mark and producer Sean compete against Ladbrokes 1-2-Free to win € 100.

** Listen and subscribe to the Buildup Podcast here or on Spotify here **

Mick takes charge of the Big Shout again this week, with a multisport battery on the cards, including Ladbrokes ambassador Jason Quigley.

If you have a big shout of 25/1 or more, send it to us and you can win the top prize of two cakes and a sports autobiography!

Please bet responsibly, visit Dunlewey.net for more information.

Send us your big shouts or contact the show for any reason via email [email protected] or contact us at @ballsdotie on Twitter or Instagram.

You can subscribe to the podcast through Spotify, iTunes, Pocketcast, or any other good podcast platform from Searched for “The Buildup on Balls.ie”, If you like it, please leave a comment and give us a rating.

advertisement