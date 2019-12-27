advertisement

Avengers: Endgame is without a doubt the largest and most exciting film of all the blockbusters that came to the cinema last year. Marvel has not only done something that no other studio could reach earlier by creating a universe of more than 20 films that are all connected in a huge storyline, but fans are still discussing the film eight months after the premiere. There aren’t many movies that can generate the same kind of buzz, not even the “real cinema”. It does help that Endgame just hit Disney + and HBO after launching Blu-ray a few months ago, so that even more people watch it again.

What’s great about Endgame is that the plot is almost perfect and everything can be explained properly, unlike a certain Star Wars movie that has just been released and defies logic in more ways that I would have liked. With this renewed focus on Endgame, some people claim to have found a huge plot hole in the final battle of the film, but it turns out not to be a plot hole at all.

Instead of letting all Avengers and friends fight for Thanos for the Infinity Stones, which Hulk insisted on sending back to their original locations, we could have had Doctor Strange and his disciples grab the Stones and get them out of battle with them one of those Sling Rings, the same that brought everyone to the battle (see scene below). Strange and his fellow Masters of the Mystic Arts could have transported the stones to other dimensions, or even the Quantum Realm, as Screen Rant explains. With the Stones out of use, the Avengers Compound battle would not have had the same result.

At first, this looks like a huge plot hole that serves the amazing action scenes in that final battle. However, it is wrong to think about it that way, and Marvel ensured that the base was covered with simple tricks set up in Infinity War: the Avengers win only in one version of the more than 14 million attempts that Strange could show when he looked into the future. That means that everything has to happen in a certain way to save the universe from Thanos. And that could mean that the scenarios in which Strange or another magician would have left with the Stones would not lead to the defeat of Thanos and his armies.

Let us not forget that stealing the stones of Thanos does not stop Mad Titan from looking for it, especially the 2014 version of Thanos, which is well aware that time travel is possible and has the necessary resources. to make it All work. Thanos and the brilliant scientists who work for him have already made Pym particles themselves, which made their arrival in 2023 possible, so they could probably also develop Stark’s Time Machine if needed.

Even with the arrival of Captain Marvel and the destruction of the Thanos spacecraft, victory was not a matter of course for the Avengers. If Thanos had won the battle on earth, he could have returned to his quest to exterminate half of all living things – or worse – by undertaking a mission to the past. And he would have had to travel just a few minutes back in time to the moment when Strange or a magician would have used the swing to move the stones from this timeline.

So the only way to defeat Thanos was to wipe him out of existence. Strange is absolutely aware of this and marks the moment in Endgame in which he raises his index finger to Tony (scene above). To defeat Thanos, they need the bricks and Tony has to pull the trigger. This is the only way.

No matter how cheap this Infinity War trick is, you don’t have to torture logic to accept it. In the months prior to Endgame we saw many theories that depended on Doctor Strange’s “only way”, and we were already expecting a story in which things had to happen in a specific way to make the Avengers win, even if that meant we should accept some losses along the way. It appears that, yes, we had to undergo a few sacrifices to defeat Thanos. It is not only Black Widow and Iron Man who died, but half of the universe has been grieving for five years for their lost loved ones and dealing with all the darkness that comes with it. This was really the only way.

Months ago I explained some of the plot choices that “ruin” the endgame, and among them I listed the “stupid” parts of the Avengers plan. They never considered making more Pym particles or stealing more from the past before actually going to the Stones. This is the most annoying plot hole for me. But I also told you back then that Strange only knows how things would have turned out if they had gone that way. The film also claims ‘the only way’ from that plot hole.

