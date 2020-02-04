advertisement

At the end of last year, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture published a new succinct version of the country’s national narrative, via YouTube: a five-minute animated video clip unambiguously titled “The history of Ukraine – complete and without compromise, without frills and pop ”. venerable Ukrainian hip-hop group TNMK, words by activist poet Artem Polezhaka and nostalgic animation drawn by hand by Sashko Danylenko, the video is post-Soviet “Schoolhouse Rock!” for digital natives. Released in the heat of the presidential indictment hearings in the United States, he also recalls that there is more to Ukraine than Donald Trump’s phone calls. Viewers should keep in mind, however, that each national story has a political orientation.

In this case, the policy is a remnant of the previous Ukrainian administration, headed by President Petro Poroshenko, who was elected after the Maidan protests in 2013-2014 in Kiev. One of Poroshenko’s priorities was to counter the Russian propaganda war: tactics included the removal of media deemed anti-Ukrainian, new requirements for the use of the Ukrainian language in the media, and various projects to promote patriotism . The clip was funded by the Ministry of Information Policy, a hastily created department in 2014, and was immediately denounced as an Orwellian “ministry of truth” by Ukrainian journalists concerned about threats to freedom of expression. (Under the new Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, he was integrated into the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.) The video is also part of a more personal political project: Polezhaka told me that he had writes her words as part of the ongoing series “Here’s How Memory Works” – songs dedicated to the memory of a teenager killed in the 2015 bombing of a pro-Ukrainian march in the eastern city of Kharkiv.

Since Ukraine became independent in 1991, the state-sponsored historic commemoration has mostly taken the form of a grim memory of missing heroes, with many grand metal statues. Ukrainian far-right nationalists, on the other hand, prefer black hoods and torchlight gatherings. The latter mode infiltrated government policy after the Maidan protests, as part of an official move towards militant nationalism. But the angry aesthetics of this brand of nationalism can be put off. The enthusiastic response to “The History of Ukraine”, which quickly went viral, suggests that many Ukrainians are keen to have a more positive and less threatening view of their national history. In comments on YouTube and Facebook, many viewers joked that the video could replace the entire history curriculum in Ukrainian schools.

The video opens with three Hutsuls, cowboys of the Carpathian Fedora, who blow their long wooden horns. We jump between churches and chalets, castles and factories. “Look to the left, look to the right,” rapped Oleh Mykhailyuta. “It’s your land, it’s your state!” But who exactly is “you”? We are beginning to understand that bouncing golden bubbles say “Glory to Ukraine” and “Glory to heroes”. This nationalist slogan has often been heard on Maidan, sometimes with the less friendly “Death to enemies!”

Mykhailyuta continues: “In the beginning, there were no birds or fish. And then came the Big Bang. Benedict Anderson’s “imagined communities” are damned: Ukraine started when Earth did it. It is the mystical aspect of nationalism, in which identity springs from primordial soil.

The Big Bang is followed by the Neolithic Trypillians, who are rendered like talkative people carrying pottery. Next, we meet the combat-ready Cimmerians, a mysterious probably Indo-European group described in Homer’s Odyssey as living “enveloped in mist and clouds”, in an “endless and deadly night”, on the edge of Hades. Herodotus later wrote that they lived north of the Black Sea, giving rise to the idea that they were the first inhabitants of Ukraine. A land of “endless and deadly night” may not be the most inspiring national model, but it is an opportunity for a gag: Homer Simpson appears in a toga only to have his head cleared, replaced by something more Greek. Next are the Eastern Slavs and the founding of Kyivan Rus ’, the kingdom that Russia and Ukraine claim to be ancestors. (They will not agree to share.) The Slavs fight with monotonous hordes, then among themselves.

This inter-Slavic battle is unfortunately familiar. In Ukraine, the scandal of the American dismissal was overshadowed by the long war with the separatists supported by Russia in the east of the country. Last April, Ukraine elected Zelensky, an actor whose only previous political experience was in the hit sitcom “Servant of the People”, in which he played a teacher who is elected president after becoming an accidental media star social. Zelensky was elected in part on his promises to end the conflict and return to the separatist-held regions in Ukraine. (His election may also have signaled Ukraine’s desire to laugh again.) Much of Zelensky’s plan is to promote a more inclusive and pluralistic version of national identity. Poroshenko, from southwestern Ukraine, ran for the new slogan “Army! Language! The faith! Zelensky, on the other hand, is from an industrial city in the south-eastern region of Dnipropetrovsk in Ukraine and, like many people in eastern Ukraine, his main language is Russian. (He is also of Jewish origin, although he does not insist on this part of his identity.) To be elected, Zelensky had to prove his attachment to the Ukrainian language; his campaign included humorous videos in which he studied obscure Ukrainian vocabulary words. Although he won in a landslide, his willingness to envision a compromise with eastern Ukrainian separatists and with Russia on a peace deal has drawn harsh criticism from the most nationalist factions of Ukrainian society and supporters of Poroshenko, who works hard to undermine his successor. . Zelensky’s enemies like to paint him like a Russian pawn ready to betray his country.

Despite its optimistic aesthetic, “The history of Ukraine” reflects the idea, more characteristic of Poroshenko’s policy than that of Zelensky, that Ukraine is defined by its enmity with Russia. A high-speed journey through the pantheon of national political and cultural heroes of Ukraine – the Cossacks, the traveling philosopher and poet Hryhorii Skovoroda, the national bards Taras Shevchenko and Lesya Ukrainka – is dotted with combat rap essays for Russian heroes like Pushkin.

Danylenko’s gently colored cartoon characters are so disarming that it’s easy to overlook the more biased aspects of the video. The Bolsheviks are described as a “plague,” represented by a sinister red birdman wielding a hammer and a sickle – an effective personification that could also be described as a voluntary oversight of the participation of working-class Ukrainians in the Revolution. Lenin is nowhere to be found, as if the recent campaign of “decommunization” of Ukraine, which involved the removal of Lenin’s monuments throughout the country, even extended to the story. Hitler makes only a brief appearance, considered one of the many “sneaky” problems, and the Ukrainians are described as fighting on “two fronts” in western Ukraine, against the Soviets as well as the Nazis. The latter is a relatively subtle celebration of Ukrainian nationalist movements during World War II – official policy under Poroshenko, but very controversial because these groups participated in the ethnic cleansing of Poles and Jews. Most striking is the total obliteration in the history of Ukrainian ethnic minorities. We would have liked to see how the ingenious Danylenko would have portrayed the writer Sholem Aleichem, author of the stories in Yiddish which inspired “Fiddler on the Roof”, or Isaac Babel, who immortalized the Jewish Odessa.

