Some Manchester United players have been told that the club have no future chief executive Ed Woodward, according to the Metro report.

It was announced that the Red Devils would like to sell those players as the transfer window approaches next month.

Manchester United duo of Nemanja Matichi and Marcos Royo, both of whom have been told they must find a new club since January 2020.

Serbian footballer Nemanja Matic has six months left on his current deal for Manchester United, which he signed at the time of joining the club in 2017.

Matichi signed a three-year contract when he joined the Red Devils, and the Serb is gradually embarking on his career at the age of 31.

He joined Chelsea from Manchester United for around £ 40million.

Prior to the January transfer window, Matic was linked with clubs such as Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and Juventus.

For Marcos Rojo, Everton were approaching to sign him in one of the previous transfer windows.

Both Matik and Rogo have played in the Premier League three times this season.

Manchester United are expected to be busy during the January transfer window with some unfavorable and expected exit from the club.

