A Ukrainian drone that crashed minutes after flying from an Iranian airport, killing all 176 aboard, is now being linked to a ballistic missile attack by Iranian forces – news that will certainly affect anxiety and grief. nation, says a professor from Greater Victoria.

The death toll includes dozens of Canadians, at least 13 of whom lived in B.C.

“I think most Canadians are probably in a complete state of shock about what happened,” said Kenneth Christie, professor and program director for Royal Roads University’s Human Security graduate programs and Peacebuilding programs. “This is a national catastrophe. I think it will take a long time. People are in a state of shock and obviously it will take a long time for healing.”

According to an initial Iranian investigative report released on Thursday, Flight PS752, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukranian International Airlines, was ablaze and was trying to return to Tehran airport when it crashed after reaching nearly 8,000 meters altitude. The report says the flight crew never made a radio call for help.

François-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s Foreign Minister, issued a ‘reading’ of his conversation with the Iranian Foreign Minister, in which the Canadian official “emphasized the need” for Canadian officials to have quick access to Iran to provide consular services, help identify the deceased, and participate in the collision investigation.

The clash followed a week of escalating US-Iranian tensions, beginning with an American drone strike that killed Iranian top commander Qasem Soleimani near Baghdad in January. 3. US military forces were expelled from the region, and Iranian state television reported that Iran would not respect the boundaries of its 2015 nuclear deal.

“Canada usually follows the line the US follows in terms of its foreign policy,” Christie said. “Although I think in this case there is probably some upset that the US went and conducted the drone strike against Soleimani on its own.”

The same morning the plane crashed, Iran launched rocket attacks on Iraqi bases where US, Canadian and allied troops were stationed, declaring the strikes to be revenge for Soleimani’s assassination. U.S. officials now say it is very likely that an Iranian anti-aircraft missile would shoot down the planes.

“At that very moment in time and just hours ago, Iran was launching missiles at US air bases in Iraq and there is some speculation that a missile may have hit the plane,” Christie said. “I think that some kind of uncertainty about what happened and the fact that the Iranians have not delivered the black box … I think uncertainty and uncertainty exacerbated all that worry and anxiety and tension.

“Part of that will be for the closure, to know what happened in those last moments,” he added.

With files from the Associated Press.

