advertisement

Visitors pour into Banff National Park on Friday, August 2, 2019. The long August weekend is an extremely busy time with thousands visiting the park west of Calgary.

Marie Conboy / Crag and the Canyon

The Alberta government’s plan to double the province’s tourism revenue by 2030 is achievable without putting too much pressure on already crowded visitor hotspots like Banff and Lake County, Tourism Minister Tanya Fir said on Wednesday. .

advertisement

In an interview, Fir said that UCP’s ambitious goal to increase tourism revenue to $ 20 billion in just 10 years (from $ 8.9 billion in 2017, the most recent year for which statistics are available) will take into account the ecological concerns associated with ever-increasing traffic and congestion at some of the province’s most popular attractions. She said while world-renowned sites like Banff and Jasper will always attract visitors, Alberta’s 10-year tourism plan will focus on ways to transfer visitors to other parts of the province.

“We are interested in creating tourism opportunities in brand new areas, areas that do not have a lot of environmental pressure on them – whether it is the Badlands or rural areas or indigenous areas or in the North,” Fir said. “Areas that can welcome guests because they have never been tourist destinations before.”

Fir, who has been meeting with MLAs and community leaders from across the province to talk about how to promote tourism in the remote corners of the province, said part of the government’s goal is to develop more partnerships with operators. private sector tourism. She added that the government is open to proposals for commercial developments that could boost the tourism sector, “provided we make the right consultations and make sure we are still protecting and preserving our environment and parks.”

Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Tourism Tanya Fir.

Jim Wells /

Postmedia, file

This week in Calgary and Edmonton, Travel Alberta has held consultation sessions with tourism stakeholders as part of the process of developing a new 10-year tourism strategy for Alberta. The agency is expected to submit its report to the minister this spring.

Alberta Travel CEO Royce Chwin acknowledged that the government’s intention to double tourism revenue by 2030 is ambitious and said that if the province continues to do exactly what it has done in the past, it “will not even come close. “.

“We can’t just rely on our main developed centers like Edmonton, Calgary, Banff, Jasper and Lake Louise,” he said. “How do we spread the tourism dollar around?”

While there is a genuine desire on the part of government and private sector operators for more development, Chwin said, that does not mean that there is a desire to “lay everything and put amusement parks everywhere”.

“It’s not just about blocking more people in the province,” he said. “We’re thinking about, what is the right kind of responsible development that would really respect the land but still bring visitors here?”

High wooded hiking area in the Sentinel Recreation Area in Kananaskis Country Alberta, Canada. Photo Courtesy / Tourism Alberta, Parks and Recreation

Alberta Tourism

Grace Wark, a conservation specialist with the Alberta Wildlife Association, said an expanded tourism industry in the province could not come at the expense of ecological integrity. She warned that even some of Alberta’s most pristine areas, such as the Kananaskis region and Crowsnest Pass, have been under pressure from tourism growth in recent years.

“If we are to see tourism expanding into areas, this should happen in places where there is already a developmental trail, and where it will not interfere with endangered or head species,” Wark said.

astephenson@postmedia.com

Twitter: @AmandaMsteph

advertisement