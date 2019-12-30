advertisement

A number of football pitches in South Co Dublin were closed after Joyriders caused great damage over the weekend.

Photos and videos published on social media show deep grooves and tire marks in the parking spaces and the remains of a burned-out car.

Gardaí in Cabinteely replied to the message that a car drove through Kilbogget Park at 4.36 on Saturday. A car was on fire when officers arrived at the scene.

The extent of damage in Kilbogget Park. Photo: Colm Hang

Up to 60 local clubs use the courses, including the Cabinteely Football Club (FC), and the courses are used for various sports and recreational purposes.

FC Cabinteely chairman Michael Galvin said two of the damaged pitches are now out of service and another has suffered minor damage.

The career near the parking spaces is also said to have been damaged.

Mr. Galvin said the damage will have a significant impact on their club. “Children are very excited about a return, especially after the many cancellations that took place in November due to bad weather,” he said.

The good Gael city councilor Anna Grainger said that the impact of the damage on the parking spaces would be felt throughout the community.

“It’s not just the kids, managers, and players (affected), but other teams that come to play,” she said. “It is devastating for the entire community and for the people who give up their time as volunteers.”

Ms. Grainger also said that, based on the traces in the ground, the tires were not on all of the car’s wheels, which resulted in worse damage.

Fine Gael’s co-advisor, Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, said the vandalism has done great harm to the community and is “deeply disgusted and disappointed.”

Similar incidents of vandalism with motorized vehicles occurred over Christmas, including in Drimnagh, where off-road bikes damaged the fields on Benmadigan Road.

Ms. Grainger said that an increase in CCTV coverage is needed to protect community facilities. She also said an increase in off-road vehicles has led to more cases of such vandalism.

It is not yet known when the parking spaces in Kilbogget Park will be operational again. A Council evaluation will take place in the coming weeks.

Gardaí is investigating vandalism.

