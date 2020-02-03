advertisement

Artists who have no interest in directing the lives of others are more attractive to Chayka. He writes about Agnes Martin – who considered himself an abstract expressionist but whose balance and transcendent paintings were claimed for minimalism – and Walter De Maria, whose installation “The New York Earth Room”, a field of dirt in a mostly empty white space, has quietly confused the people of SoHo since 1977. He visits Donald Judd’s “100 untitled cast aluminum works” in Marfa, Texas, which defies any attempt to give it emotional significance – the aluminum boxes are “right there,” writes Chayka. , “Empty of content, except for the simple fact of their physical presence, obstinate and silent, explaining nothing and having nothing to explain.” Such a sculpture may seem “boring to death, more mathematical problem than illustration”, but, as the exhibition progresses, with the desert sun lighting the silver containers, they become a “constant affirmation of the simple possibility of feeling ”. Elsewhere in the book, he writes about the philosopher Keij i Nishitani, who described ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arrangement, as a practice that links beauty to ephemerality and death.

These are the models of a deeper, more honest and less egocentric minimalism, believes Chayka: a lifestyle that makes “simple things more complicated, and not vice versa”. However, it is not immune to the shallower forms of aesthetics. When he flies to Tokyo, hoping to understand concepts like the unconscious mono – the Japanese idea of ​​sensitivity to impermanence – the first thing he encounters is the Airbnb, white, dehumanized , where he will stay. Despite his intention to criticize, he is taken care of, sometimes successfully. A developer installs a building in front of his apartment in Brooklyn and stages one of its units as a “table ready for Instagram of white bed, white bedside table, white table, white kitchen cabinets”, visible through large windows. Chayka reluctantly admits that the place looks elegant.

The Brooklyn Apartment and the Tokyo Airbnb are examples of a style that Chayka called AirSpace, a term he coined in 2016, in a play for Verge, to describe the appearance of cafes, living spaces. co-working and short term rental apartments all over the world. “I cannot say no to a modern, tasteful living space,” he wrote then. “But,” he added, “thinking through its roots and its negative implications makes me reconsider my attachment.” Chayka’s writing tends to focus on phenomena that evoke aspiration, emptiness and emotional distance: as a journalist, he covered luxury cryptocurrency, the bland alluring lifestyle magazine Kinfolk, and the streetwear brand Supreme. “The Longing for Less” revisits previous essays and reports on the minimalists, the Japanese philosopher Shūzō Kuki and Marie Kondo.

advertisement

Her double response to the all-white apartment is one of the only moments in “The Longing for Less” where Chayka recognizes her attraction to superficial minimalism, but this attraction vibrates throughout the book. Writing has a neat taste which sometimes conforms to what Chayka, in a different context, calls the “house style of non-place and generic city”. The table of contents is presented as four immaculate boxes, with high tones, the chapter titles in one word – “Reduction”, “Empty”, “Silence”, “Shadow” – arranged in a perfect grid. Each chapter is subdivided into eight sections, and Chayka suggests that “The Longing for Less” could be walked like an art exhibit, that the empty spaces between contrasting examples will generate unexpected lessons. (Chayka’s report on Supreme, which was published by Racked, was also organized by a grid of contents, guiding readers to considerations on “Hype”, “Japan” and “Fandom”, among other topics.)

Non-fiction forms that rely on the potential to generate white space, such as poetry and lyrical essay, require a distinct force of voice and vision to be successful; in its absence, this kind of mannered subtlety can be frustrating. Most sections of “The Longing for Less” end on an epiphany note, such as “Simplicity doesn’t have to be an end point – it can lead to new beginnings,” which is the last line of paragraph two – thirds of the way through the book.

In a way, Chayka’s book reproduces the conflict he is trying to discover – between the safety and cleanliness of a frictionless affect and the need for friction to uncover the truth. He has moments of productive discomfort: outside the concert hall where John Cage started “4’33”, he wanders for four and a half minutes of silence in honor of Cage’s blank composition, and finds himself disappointed by the banal noises of the leaves of blowers and planes, before agreeing unexpectedly to the soft sound of a hidden stream. He goes to the Guggenheim to hear the proto-minimalist composition of Erik Satie “Vexations”, an experience in extreme monotony, and this turns out to be intolerable, creating a disturbing awareness of often Chayka best transmits the disturbing existential confrontation that the minimalism can create in his biographical biography characters such as Julius Eastman, the composer who used minimalist structures as a means of asserting personal dissonance. In the eighties and eighties, Eastman began to live, on and off, at Tompkins Square Park, he wrote music on the subway and gave his compositions in bars. are from his plays “Crazy Nigger” and “Evil Nigger”, said Eastman, “What I mean by negroes is that thing that is basic, that person or thing that gets ‘basic’, ‘basic’ , and avoids that which is superficial or, what can we say, elegant. “

True minimalism, Chayka insists, “is not about consuming the good things or throwing away the bad; it is about challenging your deepest beliefs in an attempt to engage with things as they are, not to run away from reality or its lack of answers. I suspect that some recent minimalism converts have already reached this conclusion. Under the vision of “less” as an optimized lifestyle is the path to something foreign and deeper: a lifestyle that removes protective barriers and intensifies the miracle of human presence, and the urgency , today, of what this miracle implies.

Self-help minimalists say keeping spending and shopping to a minimum can help create a clear, streamlined life. This practice can also lead to the conclusion that there is not only too much in your apartment but too much in the world – that there is, you could say, an epidemic of overproduction. If you said so, you would quote Karl Marx, who said it was in 1848 when he and Friedrich Engels published “The Communist Manifesto”. Comparing a “society which invented such gigantic means of production and exchange” to “the sorcerer who is no longer able to control the powers of the lower world which he called by his spells”, they argued that there had “too many livelihoods, too much industry, too much trade.” Hence, they suggest, the cycle of expansion and recession of capitalism, which results in the “periodic destruction of a mass of productive forces – as we may have known in 2008, before the rise of Kondo and the company.

Today’s most popular minimalists don’t mention Marx. Sometimes they discuss the importance of breaking free from the dictates of the market. In “Goodbye, Things,” Sasaki writes on the importance of determining your minimum monthly income requirement and encourages readers to consider the environmental consequences of their lifestyle. Millburn and Nicodemus write about the joy that comes from choosing to earn less money, even if they avoid discussing the most common situation of having a low salary against your will. But they also assure their audience that “capitalism is not broken” – we are. They emphasize that there is “nothing wrong with earning a mass of money – it’s just that money doesn’t matter if you’re not happy with who you are become in the process. ”Even these sincere anti-consumer prophets are reluctant to conclude that over-purchasing can be a symptom of larger structural problems, or that a life built around maximum build-up may not be. only insufficiently conducive to happiness but in fact morally bad.

advertisement