The Detroit Pistons never had their entire team together this season. At the moment, they at least have their first guards in action.

Reggie Jackson returned Wednesday after losing all but his first two games with a back injury. He gave the Pistons a big lead with 22 points off the bench in just 19 minutes, helping them to start a four-match homestand with a 127-106 win against the Sacramento Kings.

They will play one back this weekend, starting with a match against Memphis on Friday.

Derrick Rose also scored 22 points along with 11 assists. This is the powerful Dwane Casey combination coach projected early in the season.

“He gives us two big point guards on the floor,” Casey said. “When you can alternate those two guys, you have stability at guard position. That’s what this league has to do – guys who can create, run the word. Having these two guys together makes a difference.”

Detroit’s season has been marred by injuries to key players. Star striker Blake Griffin missed the first 10 games due to knee injuries and abdominal cramps. He continued to be tired of knee pain and underwent surgery that ended the season earlier this month. Swingman Luke Kennard has not played since December 21 due to tendinitis on both knees.

Center Andre Drummond missed the Kings game with a lip lift, though he is expected to play this weekend. Another starter, guard Bruce Brown, was sidelined by the flu.

Jackson’s return was a welcome sight for the stranded club, which has won three of its last four.

“Reggie had some fresh legs,” Markieff Morris told the site on the team’s website. “He came back (Wednesday) very aggressively. It seemed like he didn’t miss a beat. He was big in the win.”

The Pistons, who are in sell-out mode ahead of next month’s trading deadline, may not have the point guard duo together for long. Rosa’s name has been scattered in trade rumors.

Jackson was just happy to contribute again.

“I was feeling good and I was just lucky enough to get some shots,” Jackson said. “The school teams did a great job of marking the fall, setting the screens, getting me the ball. It just made the game easy. “

Memphis has lost its last two games after a seven-game winning streak. The Grizzlies blew up Boston, 119-95, on Wednesday. The Celtics took control by outscoring the Grizzlies 33-17 in the second quarter.

“We can always get better,” coach Taylor Jenkins said. “I felt we were playing well, but we could have played a lot better and they just took it to another level. As I said, the word ‘elite’ – and they were elite in that second quarter. We paid the price.”

Memphis had no answer in the second half. She made 19 laps during the game.

“They brought him to the defense,” Jenkins said. “This is something we talked about. It’s good for our boys to experience, especially our young boys.”

Here’s Morant, the best candidate for the Rookie of the Year, will be looking to bounce away from perhaps his weakest exit this season. The point guard scored just two points in 24 minutes.

