The Detroit Pistons had an agonizing weekend. On Monday, they will face a Central Division opponent in the midst of an even tougher stretch.

The Cleavand Cavaliers will look to snap a seven-game losing streak when they visit Detroit. All but two of those losses were settled by double digits, including the past three. They were swept over a three-match homeland by New York (106-86), Washington (124-112) and Chicago (118-106), all of whom have lost records.

They split in the third quarter against the Bulls on Saturday, leading 40-19.

“Just another really bad quarter we had and we can’t win that way,” coach John Beilein said. “We had a big crowd, a lot of enthusiasm for a Saturday night match and we didn’t do it again, that’s all I can say. We’re going to Detroit now and trying to do as with each of these, wins and losses, we’re trying to fix what we can fix and it’s a process. “

One problem the Cavs have failed to solve is their ability to move. Chicago scored 27 points from 21 laps on Saturday and Cleveland leads the league in points allowed for its gifts.

Forward Kevin Love said he believes bad shots play into the team’s problems.

“It has to be the defensive end,” he told a simple Cleveland trader. “It’s not just transition, though the transition buckets took a lot (Saturday), but it’s also about making our decisions at the offensive end.”

The Cavaliers will claim their first victory after they defeated Denver 111-103 on the road on Jan. 11.

This will be the last meeting with Detroit this season, and the Pistons lead the season series, 2-1. Detroit won both Cleveland meetings before the Cavaliers seized a 115-112 overtime decision at Little Caesars Arena on Jan. 9, with Love’s 3-pointer with a 3-pointer with 37.9 seconds left, sealing the victory.

The Pistons, who have been dealing with a hamstring injury and illness, lost to Memphis 125-112 Friday and Brooklyn 121-111 during opening hours on Saturday.

Nets star Kyrie Irving broke the Pistons’ defense with a 45-point burst on Saturday. Brooklyn outscored them 15-5 overtime after Derrick Rose’s regulation tied the game with 1.9 seconds remaining in regulation.

Rose had a team-high 27 points and scored 20 or more points in 12 consecutive games, the longest streak of his career.

The silver lining for coach Dwane Casey were exits from sophomore players Bruce Brown and Svi Mykhailiuk. Brown, who missed the previous two games with the flu, had 17 points, five rebounds and five assists while Mykhailiuk secured 19 points, five rebounds and three assists.

“It hurts me now,” Casey said. “I’m telling you, I hate to lose. But to see a kid like Bruce, second-round picks, Svi, second-round picks, second-year guys coming in and competing. … I like the steps we’re taking. “.

Center Andre Drummond also had a great game, scoring 20 points and 21 rebounds. He missed the previous two games after getting into the elbow.

He is also encouraged by the way Brown and Mykhailiuk play.

“They are playing with tremendous confidence,” he told the team’s website. “Svi is playing fantastic. He’s shooting the ball very well. Bruce has become one of the top defenders in the league. I think the sky’s the limit for both of them. They’re playing really well.”

