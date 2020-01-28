advertisement

Tributes to Kobe Bryant continued Monday, with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons honoring the late star before their Detroit game.

Bryant, 41, was one of nine people killed Sunday when the helicopter they were traveling in crashed in Calabasas, Calif. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also among those who died.

Before the game on Monday, the Pistons players took the floor in warmth by wearing the No. 8 and 24 jerseys – the two numbers Bryant wore in his career – and the name “BRYANT” on the back, and wore them for 24 seconds. of pre-match silence.

The teams then traded 24- and 8-second offenses to start the game, similar to what the teams did on Sunday after learning of Bryant’s death.

Larry Nance Jr. of the Cavaliers, teammate with Bryant as a rookie in 2015-16, could be seen with tears in his eyes as he sat on the bench after the offense.

