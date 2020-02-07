advertisement

Imagine the scene: you are buckled up and the plane starts to move. You will be asked to put your phone in airplane mode – but what if you choose not to?

Smartphone addicts have been asking this question for years. Is it all a myth? Could you miss some time to scroll? Does the plane fall from the sky if you fail to comply with the captain’s request?

We have an answer for you. A commercial airline pilot recently traveled to Reddit to answer people’s pressing questions about air travel. Not surprisingly, cell phones emerged.

Reddit user m1dlife-1derer asked Sneaky__Fox85 – who has been flying since 2004, has two aeronautical degrees, is certified for helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, propeller aircraft and jets – what effects this will have on the aircraft if he has not activated aircraft mode.

This can lead to interference with our radios, both in the audio and in the navigation area. In rare cases, the radio is charged statically. We stop and make an announcement to remind everyone that their phone must be in airplane mode. If this does not solve the problem, we have to return to the gate for maintenance. Reeeeeaaally the fault quickly goes away. Imagine that.

You want your phone to be in airplane mode too. As soon as we have reached a height of over 300 meters, your phone will no longer receive a cell phone signal anyway, so the rest of the flight is spent only on draining the battery and looking for a cell phone service.

There you have it. You won’t let the plane fall to the ground in a death storm, but you can cause some trouble in the cockpit (and also waste your own battery life).

The answer was praised in a word by a number of users: “Bless you for this no-BS answer. I had a real panic attack about 10 years ago when the guy next to me refused to turn off his cell phone and I was convinced that we would all die. I am just happy to know that pilots know when there is a problem with cell phone interference and are taking steps to fix it. “

If you see someone trying to use social media when you take off the plane, don’t panic. The only thing you should really worry about is a problem with the left phalange.

