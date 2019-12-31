advertisement

A Garda pilgrimage to Rome left a trail of disgruntled hoteliers and bus companies after the Italians had not been paid for their services, the state-run newspapers published in 1956.

The Italians repeatedly threatened to cause a “scandal” in the press that would put the Irish police in a bad light if they didn’t get their money, but the Garda group blamed the British travel agency, which later went out of business ,

The trip was organized by the Lake Garda department of the Pioneer Total Abstinence Association and they traveled with their families to Rome and other cities in September 1956. The group of more than 100 people received an audience with Pope Pius XII. And visited the Rome Police Headquarters during their stay.

Two months after their trip, the Irish diplomat in Rome, Denis Devlin, turned to the Department of Foreign Affairs, now Foreign Affairs, and added a note from the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, referring to unpaid bills. Bus companies and pensions were owed more than a million lire, and by the time all creditors reported, the final bill had risen to more than six million lire. This corresponds to more than € 3,000, but does not take inflation into account since 1956.

“It will be seen that the amount of money involved is very high and it is embarrassing that the matter has been addressed through the official channels,” Devlin wrote.

Devlin, who was also a major poet, said his office had been unable to contact the group for more than three days after their arrival because they had not stayed in the property they had booked.

A letter from the boarders said that the representative of Cathedral Travel Ltd. in London did not pay the bill on departure, but the money would arrive within 15 days. The hoteliers accepted his word because police officers were involved. But the payment never arrived.

‘How embarrassing’

In another correspondence with the department, Devlin noted “how embarrassing this story is for the country’s good name here”.

Italian companies increased payment pressure over the weeks, and the diplomat said the office was being “besieged” by creditors. While the non-payment may not be the fault of the Garda group, “the Irish police are considered to be the responsible persons and Ireland’s reputation has not been approved by this visit.”

It then turned out that Irish businessman and former Olympic sailor Edward Kelliher introduced the group to the travel agency when he was the company’s director.

It is clear that the goal of the Italian authorities is to put pressure on the EU

The Irish government must pay for fear of unwanted advertising

Kelliher wrote to the Garda Group chief that Cathedral Travel Ltd “appears to have left a trail of unpaid debt across Europe” and that he had no choice but to request the appointment of a recipient. He wrote about his “extreme regret” and “deeply apologized” for introducing the company to the group, saying that the agency’s “financial pledges” had given him full commitments.

Kelliher said he owed money too. “In my wildest dreams, I never thought that the company could move on to this sad solution from a position where they had plenty of cash in their hands in the spring.”

The Garda group provided receipts showing that they had paid £ 7,140 (more than € 9,000) for the entire trip to the travel agency before leaving Ireland. Garda Commissioner Daniel Costigan informed the State Department that the Pioneer Total Abstinence Association’s Garda department had no funds. “Their members have had to use up their private resources for the pilgrimage to Rome, and they are not expected to pay the debt that the travel agencies have not paid.”

Gardaí traveled to Scotland Yard to investigate the case and decided that the money was very unlikely to be paid out to Italian companies. There was a suggestion that Lake Garda could whip but this was rejected by the Lake Garda representative.

A senior Justice Department official took a clear line regarding the pressure exerted by Italy and said that paying the debt would not “Gardai or be bullied or embroiled in heroic virtues”. “It is clear that the Italian authorities aim to pressure the Irish government to pay for fear of unwanted advertising. In my opinion, there is nothing left to do but to resist this pressure and hope that the matter will pass. “

And that is exactly what seemed to have happened when the evidence on the matter stopped soon after.

